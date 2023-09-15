



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Arthritis is the most common cause of pain in dogs. It’s estimated that it affects around four in five dogs over the age of eight, but it isn’t exclusively a veteran dog’s disease. Besides a veterinary treatment plan, there are small things that we can do as owners that may have a big impact on your dog’s wellbeing. They won’t treat his arthritis – only veterinary medicine can do this – but they can make his everyday life more comfortable and go a long way to help maintain healthy joints.

You may want to invest in one of the best orthopaedic dog beds to increase comfort and alleviate pain, specialised dog bed stairs to help him into the boot of the car or up on the sofa, should that be where he’s allowed to kip. Nutrition undoubtedly plays a major part, and while his main feed is important, specialised dog treats for arthritis will provide nutrition that can help maintain healthy joints.

Always consult your vet for advice on pain relief and support. An arthritic dog may benefit from a daily joint supplement for dogs, but even for those little titbits and training snacks, it’s important to ensure you’re giving him nutrients that will alleviate rather than cause the condition to flare up. Always read the instructions carefully, as many of the titbit supplements designed specifically for joint support have a ration, such as one a day, so they aren’t treats to hand out willy-nilly.

Best dog treats for arthritis and joint support

YuMove Daily Bites

Active ingredients: ActivEase green-lipped mussel, glucosamine and chondroitin | Size: 60 or 150 chews | RRP: £64.29 for pack of 150 |

This a daily supplement in the form of a tasty bite from the UK’s number one veterinary joint supplement brand. It is clinically proven to work in six weeks, to support joint structure and mobility, soothing stiff joints.

There are different chews for young, adult and senior dogs, and depending on your dog’s size, you can give from one to four bites a day.

The unique active ingredient is ActivEase green lipped mussel which YuMOVE has found contains up to eight times the amount of Omega-3 and is up to 30 times more powerful than other ordinary green-lipped mussel. It also contains glucosamine and chondroitin.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, yumove.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

PetLab Co Joint Care Chews

Active ingredients: Green-lipped mussel, glucosamine, turmeric and salmon oil | Size: 30 chews (120g) | RRP: £28.69 for 30 chews |

A tasty pork-flavoured chew packed full of active ingredients to support your dog’s mobility. They are designed both to support young dogs’ joint health as well as help senior dogs’ flexibility and strength.

You can treat dogs of all shapes and sizes, starting with half a chew for dogs under 10kg up to two chews for larger dogs. Most dogs absolutely love this flavour, and it does seem to have a impressive effect on mobility, sometimes with “life-changing” results.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Vet’s Advantage Turmerific Treats

Active ingredient: Turmeric | Size: 520g | RRP: £9.95 |

The curcumin in turmeric is heralded as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, however it is not scientifically proven that the amounts in a small treat are large enough to be of any great benefit. However, it is widely used to help reduce swelling and pain, and thereby improve mobility.

These treats are designed for dogs prone to joint disorders, to support hip and joint mobility, and has the added benefits of shiny coats, healthy skin and boosting the immunity. It is formulated for active and working dogs to support mobility.

Dogs love the “paw-lickin” crispy chicken flavour.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

iKarmel Doggy Dailies Hip & Joint

Active ingredients: Glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, green-lipped mussel | Size: 90, 180, 270 chews | RRP: £16.99 for 90 |

These chews are formulated to maintain mobility and flexibility, lubricate stiff joints, support bone, ligament and connective tissue health for overall wellbeing. Besides supporting the joints and muscles, these chews provide a natural energy boost from vitamin C and E and black pepper. It gives dogs a real boost, and is suitable to feed from 12 weeks old.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Billy + Margot Wild Venison Joint Care

Active ingredient: Glucosamine | Size: 75g | RRP: £7 |

These grain-free venison treats, formulated by canine nutritionist Marie Jones, not only help to support joint health, but the high-quality, natural meat helps maintain healthy teeth, bones and skin. The glucosamine supports joint aches and pains and growth. They contain pure air-dried venison meat, and dogs absolutely love them.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, billyandmargot.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

VetIQ Healthy Treats Joint & Hip

Active ingredient: Glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM | Size: 6x 70g | RRP: £13.86 |

These treats come in lots of delicious flavours, such as chicken liver, duck and fish, but the chicken have active ingredients that support healthy cartilage, and joint and connective tissue.

They make for a satisfying treat because they consist of a crispy shell with a cream centre (no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives), like a caramel-filled chocolate for a human! Most dogs find them irresistible, and it’s an added bonus that they are boosting their joint health at the same time.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

You may also enjoy reading…

Best orthopaedic dog beds to ease stiffness and boost sleep Smooth movers: joint supplements for dogs The best pet stairs to help your dog slope off to bed Simply delicious: the best natural dog treats Top treats to keep your dog happy, healthy – and hopefully more obedient Dog food containers to store, protect and preserve kibble and treats 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.