A waterproof dog bed might not seem like the cosiest environment for a good night’s sleep, but there are plenty of reasons why they might be the ideal choice for your pooch. Waterproof does not mean uncomfortable. The best waterproof dog beds have deep-fill cushions, are stylish, durable and extremely practical. Some waterproof beds feature an inner cushion which is waterproof on one side – flip it over, and it’s covered with soft Sherpa fleece, giving your dog the best of both worlds.

For those of us with mud-loving, splashing, adventure-seeking dogs, a waterproof bed is highly suitable. The exterior is usually wipe-clean, and will not allow water and mud to penetrate the inner lining. They tend to be resistant not only to moisture, but also hair, odour and dirt, and are often hypoallergenic, too. Look out for beds with removable and machine-washable covers. Another great feature is the quality of the waterproof fabric – some make a lot of rustling noise which can be fairly annoying, so you want to find a softer, “quieter” material.

Waterproof dog beds are also practical for puppies and older dogs, who might have the odd accident, as their urine won’t go saturate the entire bed and the cover can easily be washed. Bear in mind, however, that many fabric dog beds marketed as “waterproof” are in fact more likely to be water-repellent.

Best waterproof dog beds

P&L Waterproof Softee Bed

Sizes: Medium, large or jumbo | Colours: Black, grey, burgundy, green, blue or brown | Shape: Basket/rectangle | RRP: From £80.95 |

If you want a really robust, heavy-duty bed that is genuinely waterproof, this is the one. The exterior is made from a 100% polyester waterproof material, treated with a water-repellent coating. The proof of its waterproof qualities is that instead of washing in a machine, you simply hose it down or even pressure-wash (on a low setting). Or you can hoover it!

While not plush and fluffy, the high sides do provide a sense of security for dogs that like to snuggle down. It is filled with thermal polyester fibre to provide insulation and warmth. The robustness and resilience of this bed is fantastic.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or robrobertdyas.co.uk

Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed

Sizes: M–XXL | Colours: Black, brown, green, grey or navy | Shape: Rectangle | RRP: From £29.99 |

This padded bed ticks loads of boxes. It’s orthopaedic, with a 10cm thick mattress filled with high-quality pet-safe fibres. You can wash the cushion and cover, and the water-repellent 100% Oxford fabric is soft and comfortable.

The tufting helps stop the filling from clumping and keeps it looking smart as it’s not easy to deform.

Strictly speaking, this is more water-repellent than fully waterproof. The water does bead if you sprinkle it on, but there is some absorption.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

The Dog’s Bed Orthopaedic Waterproof Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL in various depths | Colours: 19 colours, including plain with trim, and tartan | Shape: Rectangle | RRP: From £34.99 |

If your dog is prone to incontinence, this therapeutic bed includes a waterproof mattress protector to catch any accidents. Its main feature is its orthopaedic properties to provide relief to dogs suffering from or predisposed to joint conditions and help them sleep soundly. So while it’s not waterproof on the outside, the memory foam – which includes 5cm of high-density foam over a solid 10cm base of high-stability support foam – is protected by the waterproof inner.

The covers are easy to wash and quick-drying.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Earthbound Classic Waterproof Dog Bed

Sizes: M–XL | Colours: Grey, black or tweed | Shape: Basket/round | RRP: From £80 |

This is a nice option for dogs that like the security of a high-sided bed. It is a good mix of comfort with practicality. The inner cushion is soft, removable and reversible – so one side is made of waterproof polyester, and the other of soft and cosy sherpa fleece. It certainly gives a soft and luxurious feel.

The fabric is premium heavy-duty waterproof polyester, which is machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at petsathome.com

Ivy & Duke Waterproof Travel Mat

Sizes: S–L | Colours: Grey, burgundy, black, olive green, taupe or blue | Shape: Rectangle | RRP: From £60 |

Ivy & Duke does a great range of superior waterproof dog beds, and this is their travel mat version – perfect for country trips, sticking in the crate or the boot to give some comfort after a muddy walk. If you’re after a fully waterproof mat, this is brilliant.

It is made of a 5cm slab of memory foam, which allows the dog to rest and regulate body temperature.

The cover is fully waterproof and machine washable. The memory foam inside is protected by a separate, thinner waterproof cover.

A real bonus is that the material is almost silent, so the dog won’t drive you mad rustling on the waterproof fabric.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

YöL Waterproof Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: Brown, silver, black, light grey | Shape: Basket | RRP: From £8.99 |

This basic-style bed is 100% waterproof and heavy-duty, with a ventilated base to keep your dog cool on hot days. Made from strong reusable PP plastic, this is built to last, hygienic and easy to clean. No problem if your dog has an accident, and you can make it comfortable with soft blankets – although I find my springer spaniel is quite happy to sleep in this without any cosy additions!

Another major plus is the price – much cheaper than the plusher options. However, do check the measurements on the sizes carefully – the “small” is only 50cm, which can only accommodate a tiny pooch.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

