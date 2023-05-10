



In a perfect world, our dog would walk beautifully by our side – on a loose lead if one is required. But it can take a lot of patient training to get to this stage and one of the best tools for the dog intent on pulling your arms out, it an anti-pull dog harness. Some dogs learn well with training collars or leads, but there are definitely those for whom a harness designed to discourage pulling is the answer. A hard-pulling dog can do damage to his throat and trachea with a simple lead and dog collar. The pressure of pulling on the lead can hurt the neck. Furthermore, if every time the dog pulls, the owner yanks the lead, there will be bad associations and you will struggle to get to the route of the problem.

There are harnesses available for all sorts of uses, such as general walking, in the car, and canicross. But a no-pull harness is specifically designed to end the tug-of-war battle, and allow you to develop a peaceful and harmonious walking routine. It’s not a magic wand, and a hard-pulling dog will still require training, but they can help you tackle the problem in a calm and safe way.

The best dog harness for pulling will have adjustable straps so that you can ensure the perfect fit. Otherwise the harness will slide around the dog’s body, or pinch, and won’t work as well. The most effective harness typically have clips at the front and on the dog’s back to give you more control and minimise pulling. Look, also, for either padding or wide comfortable straps, so that the harness does not rub.

The best dog harnesses for pulling: what are the options?

Halti No Pull Harness

Sizes: S–L | Colours: Black | Lead attachment: Back and chest | RRP: From £15.99 |

This is designed as a no-pull solution for most dogs, with both a lifting action and front control steering. It’s a handy design for flat-nosed dogs who pull but who cannot wear a headcollar. It works well on all shapes of dog, and having tried a few harnesses out, I found this to be most effective on my hard-pulling springer spaniel, giving control without feeling like you’re in a tug of war.

The lightweight design allows for full range of movement, and the padded chest and leg straps keep your dog comfortable. Even after a three-hour walk in mud and rain, it left no rub marks at all between the front legs – just needed a good wash!

Recommended for use with the Halti training lead.

Supet Anti-Pull Dog Harness

Sizes: S–XL | Colours: Black or blue | RRP: From £19.99 |

Designed to stop pulling without choking the dog, this harness has two metal rings – one on the front and one on the chest for maximum control and steering, as well as distributing the pressure around the dog’s body.

It is reflective and comfortable, made of soft nylon Oxford fabric. Comes with heavy duty dog leash with foam handle for easy handling.

Ezydog Crosscheck Training Harness

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Black, blue, khaki, pink, purple or red | RRP: From £18.50 |

Designed for dogs that pull or are in training. Rather than putting pressure on the dog’s neck, the Crosscheck harness uses a patented girth-checking system to alleviate pulling.

It is made in a figure-of-eight configuration and the lead can be attached either to a ring on the back for general walking, or the side for training. There is a silicone neck liner for comfort.

Auroth Tactical Anti-Pull Harness

Sizes: S–XL | Colours: Army green, black, blue camo, desert camo, grape camo, grey, pink camo or woodland camo | RRP: From £28.99 |

This robust harness is designed to stop dogs pulling. It has two D-shaped rings on the chest and back. When your dog rushes forward, you can pull the front ring to control it, while the ring on the back can be used to provide less stress on its neck.

It is easy to put on and remove with four buckles. You can adjust the elasticity with the four-way adjustment straps on the neck and chest.

The sandwich mesh lining is breathable and comfortable, while the outer layer is made of durable Oxford material which is easy to clean.

PetSafe Easy Walk Harness

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Raspberry, red or black | RRP: From £12.95 |

This anti-pull harness is one of the cheapest on the market, but has transformed many an owner’s dog-walking experience. It is designed to teach your dog to have better lead manners, thanks to a patented martingale loop and front chest lead attachment that minimise your dog’s pulling by gently steering him in the direction you want.

While it’s comfortable to wear, as it prevents choking, gagging or coughing due to keeping the pressure away from the neck, it does have thin straps compared to other harnesses and these need careful adjustment to prevent chafing. However, it is lightweight and durable.

Also includes a 1.8m lead.

Rabbitgoo No Pull Harness

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Black, blue, orange, pink, purple, red, baby blue, coffee, dark green, grey, mint green or rose red | RRP: From £20.99 |

This is another no-pull harness designed with the chest ring attachment to give you greater control, as well as one on the back. It means you can attach two leads, or once your dog has learnt to walk to heel nicely, you can just use the back ring. Either way, it prevents choking and gagging as would happen with a standard collar and lead.

There are four adjustable straps which makes it really comfortable for any shape of dog, and it’s also nicely padded with soft cushion to protect your dog’s skin, plus has breathable air mesh for comfort on hotter days.

