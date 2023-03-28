



Voice commands are key when it comes to training dogs, but sometimes they aren’t enough, or sufficiently clear – certainly not when compared to the best dog whistles. Most pups respond particularly well to a whistle and while some people can whistle superbly just using their lips and fingers, for most of us a simple whistle is very handy and inexpensive bit of kit.

Using the best dog whistles for the job can have huge benefits. Imagine being in a large park with dozens of owners calling for their dogs at once – a whistle is consistent, loud and clear. Or all members of the family enthusiastically joining in trying to train the dog; the multiple voices at a range of frequencies can be very confusing for a young pup.

Some of the best dog whistles allow you to adjust the frequency, which is perfect if you want to teach a range of commands, and because different breeds – and even individual dogs within a breed – respond differently to the pitch. You can change the pitch and see which works best for your particular dog. The pitch will also determine how far away the whistle can be heard, which comes in useful for the hunting dogs who like to bound off into the distance.

Most whistles are either airfast or pea whistles. But there is also the shepherd’s whistle, which has been used for sheepdogs for generations and has a versatile range of sounds for different commands. It is suited to a high standard of training as both the dog and handler need to be well attuned to the more nuanced sounds, and it requires a bit of technique.

Best dog whistles: what’s the choice?

Acme Single Frequency Whistle

Frequency: 210, 210.5, 211.5 or 212TM | Material: Plastic | RRP: From £7.99 |

This longstanding company has been providing dog whistles since 1870. Their single-frequency dog whistles come in a range of pitches: some work better in noisy areas, some are more suitable for small breeds, others for long-distance recall.

Acme also produce silent whistles, stag whistles, combination whistles and shepherds lip whistles. All their whistles offer consistent sound quality, are weather-proof and individually tested and guaranteed. They are highly favoured by dog trainers.

View now at amazon.co.uk

View now at amazon.com

Simply Natural Dog Whistle

Frequency: Adjustable | Material: Metal and plastic with copper core | RRP: £6.99 |

This whistle has a range of frequencies and can be easily adjusted to your dog’s perfect pitch. While it’s loud for dogs, it has ultrasonic technology to make it “hushed for humans”.

View at amazon.co.uk

Clix Two-Tone Whistle

Frequency: Two tones | Material: Plastic| RRP: £6.99 |

Rather than an adjustable pitch, this whistle has two distinct tones, one on each end. It is useful if you have dogs of different breeds, who listen better to a certain frequency, or if you want to teach multiple commands.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk

View now at amazon.com

Dog Clicker Whistle

Frequency: Single pitch, plus click sound | Material: Plastic/metal | RRP: £3.99 |

Does two jobs at once, for those who blend their training approaches, or want to find out which their dog responds best to. The whistle tone carries over long distances, while the click is a consistent sound.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

View now at amazon.com

HE Stag Antler Gun Dog Whistle

Frequency: single pitch | Material: Stag antler | RRP: £9.99 |

A hand-crafted whistle made from stag antler, so each one is different. Loud and high-pitched, so ideal for training and work in the field.

View now at amazon.co.uk

View now at amazon.com

Acme Shepherd’s Lip Whistle

Frequency: Varied | Material: Plastic or metal | RRP: From 4.99 |

This professional model, from well-respected brand, enables the trainer to create a crescendo of sound in tremendous variety. Many trainers consider this to be the ultimate in-tune communication with your dog. It does however require a certain technique that handlers need to learn.

The plastic model is available in 12 different colours.

View now at amazon.co.uk

View now at amazon.com

