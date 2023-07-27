Scoop that poop: 6 of the best dog poo bags





Do you know the fine for not picking up your dog poo in the UK? It’s £80, with a maximum penalty charge of £1,000. Scooping poop may be a nasty side-effect of owning dogs, but skipping the scoop is simply not worth it. A key asset in your doggy walking bag is finding the best dog poop bags to make this common chore as straightforward and hygienic as it possibly can be.

There are a few important factors. You’ll want a sturdy, leak-proof design made of strong material that won’t tear easily even when scratched along a pavement or prickly undergrowth. It’s a repeat purchase, so you’ll be looking for everyday value. And for most people, eco-friendly dog poop bags are a must. Bear in mind that biodegradable can be a nebulous term, given that everything biodegrades eventually, so pay attention to the materials and packaging. Recycled plastic or a plant-based material are arguably the most environmentally friendly options for poop bags.

Size is a factor – usually the bigger the dog (check out the largest dog breeds), the bigger the mess, though dogs fed a raw diet typically have smaller poos. Some walkers prefer a scented bag – like nappy bags, they come in fragrances such as mint, lavender and powder-fresh.

And the last word: please don’t decorate the local trees with dog poop baubles. There seems to be a vogue for hanging poo bags on twigs, which are then festooned in colourful plastic with a lump of excrement within – do find a bin!

NB: Cost per bag has been calculated using the the RRP of the smallest available pack. Buying a larger/refill pack will likely decrease it – these costs per bag are a guide only.

Beco Super Strong Scented Poop Bags

Size: 22x33cm | Material: PE Plastic (100% post-consumer recycled) | Number in pack: 60, 120, 270 | Scent: Mint | RRP: £3.49 for 60 | Price per bag: 6p |

Big bags made of thick plastic with strong seams, these bags are reliably leak-proof and tear-resistant. They are easy to tear off the roll, with perforated edges in between each bag, and they are quite easy to open.

Each roll comes on a recycled and recyclable cardboard core, and the packaging is also recyclable.

Scented with natural mint oil that masks the smell of poo until you can dispose of the bag. Also available in unscented, compostable and handled varieties.

Tuff Pets Heavy-Duty Dog Poo Bags

Size: 14x34cm | Material: Cornstarch | Number in pack: 160 | Scent: Unscented | RRP: £10.99 | Price per bag: 7p |

These heavy-duty bags are 20 microns thick, 50% thicker than the average supermarket dog poop bag for extra protection and peace of mind. The tie handles are long and easier to secure than flat-edged poo bags.

While they are both strong and tough, feeling like a household bin liner, they do not compromise on their eco-friendly credentials, with Tuff Pets being a carbon-neutral Climate Partner certified brand. They are made from cornstarch bio plastic and contain no microplastics.

While not as wide as other bags, they are deep, and have plenty of capacity. A little on the pricey side without being able to buy in bulk, but they do stand up to the job extremely well.

Greener Walker Poo Bags

Size: 23x33cm | Material: Bio cornstarch blend | Number in pack: 540, 1,080| Scent: Unscented | RRP: £14.39 for 540 | Price per bag: 3p |

A great environmentally friendly bag, made of a cornstarch blend. They represent excellent value because you can buy in bulk. The first bag does sometimes tear due to the sticky label but after that they are leak-proof, thick and extra-strong.

Earth Rated Dog Poo Bags

Size: 22x33cm | Material: 65% post-consumer recycled plastic| Number in pack: 100, 300| Scent: Lavender or unscented | RRP: £6 for 100 | Price per bag: 6p |

Earth Rated guarantees that their bags are 100% leak-proof, to ensure your hands stay clean. The bags are plenty big enough even for the bigger breeds, and they are very strong. They are easy to rip off the roll, and tie up well.

The lavender-scented bags do a good job at taking the edge of the odour.

Pet N Pet Premium Dog Poo Bags

Size: 22x33cm | Material: 38% plant-based; 62% PE plastic | Number in pack: 270, 720| Scent: Lavender or unscented | RRP: £10.99 for 270 | Price per bag: 4p |

These poo bags are made from 38% bio-based cornstarch material, with recycled cores and packaging.

They have a handy gap between each bag to enable easy separation, and the stickers keeping each roll sealed do not tear the top bag.

These bags feel softer and less thick than bags made of higher petroleum-based content, however they are reliably leak-proof and strong so don’t let this deter you. The manufacturer claims they can hold water for seven days.

Pogi’s Biodegradable Dog Poo Bags

Size: 23x34cm | Material: Vegetable-based | Number in pack: 750 | Scent: Powder-fresh or unscented | RRP: £33 | Price per bag: 4p |

These are among the largest bags on the market, and are ultra-thick and leak-proof. The pleasantly scented powder-fresh bags work well to mask the pong.

The packs come with two handy dispensers that you can clip on to a lead or bag for easy access. The bags tear off well and are made from recycled materials, including the packaging.

