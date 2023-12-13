Just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, Naylors has launched its pre-Christmas sale. I’ve scoured through the 1,900 discounted items and picked out a few favourites that will make great gifts for horse lovers or the perfect treat for yourself. Order by midnight on Monday (18 December) for guaranteed Christmas delivery.
My top picks from the Naylors sale
Ariat Coastal Jacket | Save 38% at Naylors
Was £180 Now £111
This H&H Approved Ariat jacket is perfect for yard wear and riding, and it’s really waterproof – we know because we tested it. Their men’s jacket is discounted by 42%, too.
Dublin 3 Pack Socks | Save 41% at Naylors
Was £14.99 Now £8.80
Socks are a great gift for any equestrian and these long ones are perfect for wearing under boots. You get three pairs for less than £9.
Royal Scot Aquarobe | Save 23% at Naylors
Was £130 Now £99
Save on this Equidry alternative – it’s waterproof, has a fleece lining and is designed to be worn in the saddle. This deal has been so popular that only one size remains.
Hoggs of Fire Felt Hat | Save 28% at Naylors
Was £34.95 Now £25
If you’re heading to any National Hunt racing over the festive season, a stylish hat will finish your outfit and this one is just £25.
LeMieux Storm Coat | Save 34% at Naylors
Was £199.95 Now £130
Long waterproof riding coats are in high demand at the moment – this one is super-warm and waterproof, and with 34% off it’s worth checking out.
Royal Scot Bobble Hat | Save 75% at Naylors
Was £20 Now £5
You can’t go wrong for £5. This hat will make the perfect Secret Santa gift or stocking filler and there’s a matching snood for just £4.50, too.
Ariat Wythburn Tall H20 Boots | Save 34% at Naylors
Was £220 Now £144
These gorgeous boots are waterproof and stirrup-friendly, which makes them perfect for wearing at the yard or out and about in the country.
Airowear Body Protectors | Save up to 31% at Naylors
These BETA 2018 body protectors can still be worn in competition and at Pony Club next year. Deals on women’s, men’s, teen, youth and children’s sizes.
Nikwax Tech Wash and Polar Proof | Save 44% at Naylors
Was £12.50 Now £7
If you’re looking to make your current coats last longer, these two products are exactly what you need.
Platinum Horse Slippers | Save 36% at Naylors
Was £10.99 Now £6.97
Perfect for stockings and yard Secret Santa gifts, these fun slippers also come in a donkey version and kids’ sizes.
Whitaker Pro Body Protector | Save 20% at Naylors
Was £125 Now £99
This BETA 2018 body protector can still be worn in competition and at Pony Club next year – also available in children’s sizes with 21% off.
Regatta Rayan Jacket | Save 64% at Naylors
Was £160 Now £57
This warm and waterproof winter coat is reduced by more than £100 so will make a perfect a big gift – and it’s made from recycled plastic bottles, so it’s a win, win!
Shires Tempest Original 50g | Save 44% at Naylors
Was £63.99 Now £44
A 50g turnout is possibly the most useful weight in a horse’s wardrobe with the temperatures fluctuating so much at the moment – this one is just £44.
Ariat Children’s Eos Riding Tights | Save 50% at Naylors
Was £70 Now £35
If your young rider is partial to a nice brand but the cost makes you wince, try these Ariat riding tights as they’re a massive 50% off.
