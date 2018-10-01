Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Equetech Men’s Kingham Breeches are a woven, hard-wearing, everyday affordable pair of breeches offering a superb fit. They have a contoured self fabric seat, Equetech silicone knee grip, press button pockets, Lycra panel to cuff, comfort waistband and belt loops. Being made of 62% polyester, 33% viscose and 5% Spandex, they are machine washable.

First impressions

A smart and tough looking pair of breeches.

Overview of performance

These breeches were very comfortable to ride in and fitted well. They did prove to be very tough and hard-wearing but were too thick and hot for the height of summer. Having worn them in 30°C, I can safely say that I would prefer, and look forward to, wearing them in the cooler weather.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable and well-fitting these breeches are, but for competing with a tweed coat I felt they are a little too dark in colour.