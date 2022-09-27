



Mountain Horse Aurora Zip Paddock Boot Score 10/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Smart

Comfortable

Robust

Rubber grip stops you slipping

Zip makes them easy to pull on

Chunky heel gives extra length to your legs Cons Too smart for mucking out! Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £129.00

Mountain Horse Aurora Paddock Boots

I loved these short boots! They were comfortable from the outset. Perhaps they feel a little stiff when you first put them on, but that is due to the quality of the leather. The zip and elasticated sides make them quick to slip on and off, and they work well with a pair of chaps for riding. Overall, they give an elegant appearance, and I’d be happy pairing them with some smart half-chaps for a clinic or grassroots show.

They are made from full-grain leather upper, with Vertycore insole and outsole. This is designed to provide “exceptional cushioning and comfort”, and I did find them extremely comfortable on the ground while dashing about the yard.

For me, this is a very smart look for a yard boot, so I would favour them for riding rather than mucking out, although they feel sturdy enough to do both jobs. They have pretty detailing around the toe area, which implies they are more aesthetic than a work boot.

However, the chunky rubber sole really does provide cushioning and feels like it would stand up to hours walking around, and is also comfortable for those who are on their feet on the yard all day long.

I haven’t tried them in the rain, but like any product made from leather, they would need protection and maintenance to keep that lovely, glossy look. Again, the rubber sole gives some protection against wet ground and muck.

They have a robust feel, very supportive around the ankle, and also in case of the horse stepping on your toe.

While the boot is sturdy, it is sufficiently narrow to be perfectly fine slipping into a stirrup, with no concerns about the width. Some yard boots are too chunky to be safe in the stirrup. A pair of short-chaps fits easily over the top with no stretching of the zipper.

The heel is fairly chunky – I’d go as far as to say it is slightly raised. This is ideal for those of us who are keen for a bit more height, but perhaps if you are already very tall a flatter heel may be preferable.

The Mountain Horse Aurora Paddock Boot is available in black or brown. I tried brown in a size 40 (UK 6½) and found them to be true to size.

Verdict

H&H Approved – Smart but functional and very comfortable, suitable particularly for riding but robust enough to stand up to yard chores too. An elegant short boot, which is both practical and looks great.

Who tested these short boots?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

