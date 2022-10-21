



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Mountain Horse Aurora Tall Boots Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Comfortable

Well-fitting

Strong

Smart

Non-slip Cons A bit bulky around the knee aesthetically, and loose on upper calf but this may be due to rider’s build Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £259.00

Mountain Horse Aurora long riding boots

If you are after long riding boots that fit well without shelling out for bespoke, the Mountain Horse Aurora Tall Boots may be the answer.

This smart-looking boot comes in a range of leg sizes besides the usual foot size. As well as regular/regular, you can opt for short, wide, narrow and extra narrow alternatives. It is quite rare to slip on a new boot and to find it fits like the proverbial glove – or sock – but I am an average size 8–10, with size 40 feet and the regular/regular 40 is almost spot-on. They are a touch loose on the upper calf, so I’d consider the narrow option were it not for the fact that round the ankle they are perfect. I’d always opt for slightly loose than too tight, and the slight gap doesn’t affect my leg position in the saddle, nor is it annoying walking around. However the elasticated panelling means that it makes sense to opt for the tighter fit because there is some give.

I have wide feet, and they didn’t feel squished at all, while the ankle is snug but very forgiving thanks to the elastic lacing. They also have elasticated panels for further give, which all helps ensure a great fit when the boots are not made to measure.

Mountain Horse Aurora Tall Boots: comfort and flexibility

As with all new boots, they do feel a little stiff when you first put them on. However, I quickly forgot about this once on the horse. I found they helped me to keep my lower leg in a good position, which is a definite bonus. The zip goes down the calf all the way from the back of the knee to the heel, and makes it easy to slide in the foot, and then zip yourself in, with a securing popper at the top.

They have a strongly curved top, which covers the side of the knee. I was concerned this would affect my flexibility and ability to bend the knee. However, I tried them out on the gallops with short stirrups and they didn’t cut into the back of the knee at all, and were extremely comfortable. The (fixed) elastic lacing on the front of the ankle makes it easy to flex the foot and keep your heels down!

With the advanced Vertycore 4D shock impact reduction technology in the sole, as well as a good grip, they were really comfy to wear around the yard too.

Smart and stylish

Looks-wise, this is a smart boot. I like the slight heel, as it gives a bit of extra length to the leg. They are made of full-grain leather, with a nice shine. They are easy to keep in good shape as well, because they come with inflatable trees.

These stylish boots are a typical high-quality item from Mountain Horse, a Swedish company that focuses on engineering superior apparel and footwear for riders. They are world-renowned for their use of innovative design technology and superior fabric selection, resulting in products with practicality and style.

Verdict

An extremely well-fitting pair of long boots. These look smart, are comfortable both in and out of the saddle, providing sufficient flexibility as well as strength.

In the UK? View now at naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Who tested these riding boots?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You may also enjoy reading…

Riding boots: long or short – which is best for you? 15 of the best long leather riding boots for competition and everyday wear FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.