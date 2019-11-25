Equetech Foxhunter hybrid breeches review

Equetech Foxhunter hybrid breeches Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £89

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Equetech Foxhunter hybrid breeches are essential breeches for hunting and competing. They are hard wearing, which makes them ideal for the demands of hunting. They offer exceptional support with multi- directional stretch for excellent comfort and shape retention. They feature a Lycra hem leg panel and are made from technical stretch twill 70% nylon, 23% cotton, 7% spandex. They are available in beige, in sizes 24-36in.

First impressions

I loved the traditional look and feel to these breeches from the moment I saw them.

Overview of performance

These breeches were amazing — the best I tested by a long shot! They fitted very well and were extremely comfortable. They were very warm and water repellent, as well as breathable. They washed really well and stayed looking great throughout the season as they became my go-to pair of hunting breeches.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I loved the look, feel and performance — really impressed all round — I wish I had more pairs to wear!