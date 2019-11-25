My LeMieux Engage breeches Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £80

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The My LeMieux Engage breeches compliment your style with dynamic fabric that adapts to your every move. Designed to support core muscles for a slimmer, sleeker profile and to maximise comfort in the saddle. Gain the security of LeMieux’s renowned X-Grip silicone and enjoy a feeling of confidence. Possessing all the benefits of modern performance sportswear with a touch of the classic equestrian style you would expect from LeMieux. They are available in beige, pewter/blackcurrant, grey/plum, midnight/indigo or white/grey, in sizes 6-16.

First impressions

These breeches looked well made and I liked the style. I also liked that the colour was slightly darker than the others in test, which I sometimes think is quite flattering.

Overview of performance

These breeches fitted very well — I was most surprised, as I thought they may be too low waisted for me, but actually they were a great fit. I expected them to be more rigid with the look of the fabric, but they were very comfortable. However, they weren’t as warm as I’d like for a winter-specific pair — more of a year-round pair. They also weren’t waterproof, which would be a really benefit in the winter months. They were breathable, did wash well and stood up to regular wear well.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I loved how well these fitted me — they were really flattering. I don’t like the seat design, but that is personal preference.