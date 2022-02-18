Competition hat rules: find out what’s changing in 2022 and 2023





New competition riding hat rules have come into force for British Showjumping (BS) for 2022, with other organisations set to update their accepted helmet standards from next year.

The 2022 BS rulebook clarifies its existing rule on protective headgear, and removes a couple of the older standards.

The previous rule stated that a riding hat “designed to provide protection” must be worn at all times when mounted, with a properly adjusted and fastened harness, and that competitors must wear “protective headwear” to an approved standard when jumping, including warming up. The 2022 rule goes further, so an up-to-standard hat must be worn at all times when mounted.

“Protective headgear must be worn at all times when mounted by anyone, whether or not a competitor, which complies to the below standards at any British Showjumping competition or activity. Harnesses must be properly adjusted and fastened at all times when mounted,” it states.

BS has also retired a couple of the older hat standards. PAS 015 (1998) and Snell E2001 are no longer approved. But PAS 015 (2011), with kitemark, and Snell E2016 remain on the approved list.

British Eventing (BE), the Pony Club (PC) and British Riding Clubs (BRC) are all updating their accepted standards in a similar way from 1 January 2023.

The three organisations unified their standards in 2018, so a single colour of hat tag can be fastened to the harness to indicate a rider is wearing a helmet of an approved standard.

“In order to ensure riders are wearing the most up-to-date riding hats, please note that from 1 January 2023, the following hat standards will not be accepted, due to the age of hats made to these standards: PAS 015 1998 [and] Snell 2001,” states the 2022 BE rulebook, with similar notices appearing in the PC and BRC rulebooks

“To manage this change, a new colour of hat tag will be required for all BE, PC and BRC activities from 1 January 2023.”

Competition riding hat rules for 2022 and 2023

British Showjumping hat standards 2022

British and European: PAS 015 (2001), VG1 provided they are BSI Kitemarked

American: All SEI ASTM F1163 04a onwards and Snell E2001 and Snell E2016.

Australian and New Zealand: AS/NZS 3838 2006 onwards

British Eventing, Pony Club and British Riding Club hat standards 2022

British and European: PAS 015 (1998 or 2011) and VG1, all with BSI Kitemark

American: ASTM F1163: 2004a onwards with SEI mark, Snell E2001 onwards with the official Snell label and number

Australia and New Zealand: AS/NZS 3838 2006 onwards with SAI Global mark

British Eventing, Pony Club and British Riding Club hat standards 2023

British and European: PAS 015 (2011) and VG1, all with BSI Kitemark

American: ASTM F1163: 2004a onwards with SEI mark, Snell E2016

Australia and New Zealand: AS/NZS 3838 2006 onwards with SAI Global mark

