



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

When it comes to choosing children’s horse riding jodhpurs, everything can seem quite similar but at vastly different price points – especially if you’re not a rider yourself. There are many children’s jodhpurs, breeches and riding tights to choose from – and they’re all a little different.

Jodhpurs are usually worn with short boots as they sit over the outside of the boot and can be secured with jodhpur clips

Breeches fit closer to the leg and are the better option under long boots

Riding tights are more like leggings

What colour jodhpurs?

When it comes to colour, if you’re buying jodhpurs or breeches for a child who has their own pony or goes for riding lessons at their local stables, they’ll be able to wear any colour for the majority of time they’re in the saddle. Darker colours are obviously much easier to keep clean.

If you’re looking for children’s horse riding jodhpurs to wear for competitions or Pony Club, then you’re best to choose cream, beige or canary. White jodhpurs or breeches can also be worn if the child is going cross-country or doing dressage or showjumping with a black or navy jacket.

Best children’s horse riding jodhpurs and breeches

Equetech Junior Prima Jodhpurs

Colours: Beige, navy, white, canary, black or champagne | Sizes: 20–28in | RRP: £33.95 |

These smart jodhpurs are ideal for competitions and casual wear. They feature a diagonal zip pocket and self fabric knee patches.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Maids Thompson Breeches

Colours: White, beige, olive or black | Sizes: 7/8 – 13/14 years | RRP: £41.99 |

These lightweight breeches have silicone knee grips, belt loops, zip hip pockets and sleek dry ankle cuffs.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

LeMieux Young Rider Breeches

Colours: White, slate grey or indigo | Sizes: 9–14 years | RRP: £59.95 |

These breeches feature a full silicone seat, tapered lower leg design and a Lycra stretch seamless ankle. They also have an elasticated waist and embroidered details on the pockets.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Shires Walton Boys Breeches

Colours: Beige, navy or grey | Sizes: 9/10 – 13/14 years | RRP: £43.99 |

These smart breeches have a contour seat and silicone knee patches. They feature a pleated front, zip hip pockets, belt loops and stretch lower leg cuffs.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Dublin Supa-Fit Zip Up Knee Patch Jodhpurs

Colours: Navy, beige or white | Sizes: 21–27in | RRP: £32.99 |

These mid-rise breeches are made of a classic knit fabric with a self-fabric knee patch. Also available in pull-on style.

View now at rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Equetech Boys Sports Breeches

Colours: Beige, grey, navy or white | Sizes: 24–28in | RRP: £49.95 |

Designed specifically for boys, these breeches have silicone knee grips and are ideal for competition, but also casual wear.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Ariat Tri Factor Breeches

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 7–16 years | RRP: £99 |

These breeches are made of a supportive and compressive fabric infused with cooling technology, plus silicone grip where they need it most.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Equetech Boys Casual Breeches

Colours: Beige, black, navy or white | Sizes: 24–28in | RRP: £34.95 |

Also designed specifically for boys, these breeches have a contoured self fabric seat and Velcro fastening at the ankle. They feature self fabric knee patches and slash pockets with a stud fastening.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Little Rider Unicorn Magic Breeches

Colours: Navy/pink | Sizes: 3/4 – 9/10 years | RRP: £25.99 |

These cute breeches are made with a soft material that features pink stitching, four contrasting pockets and matching stretchy no bulk ankles.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Equetech Dinky Deluxe Jodhpurs

Colours: Canary | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £31.95 |

Designed specifically for younger riders, these jodhpurs have a fully adjustable waistband with 4in of play in the waist. They are pull-on style with beige suede knee patches and are perfect for showing and competitions.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Premier Equine Relly Kids Gel Knee Patch Breeches

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 3/4 – 9/10 years | RRP: £48 |

These technical sporty breeches feature lightweight gel knee patches for added grip and traditional scoop pockets. They are ideal for everyday riding.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Equisential Kids Cotton Jodhpurs

Colours: Black, navy, white, beige, purple, purple/black, navy/azalea spots or azalea/blue spots | Sizes: 18–28in | RRP: From £25 |

These jodhpurs are made from a soft but hard-wearing knitted fabric that is designed for everyday riding. They have an inner hip pocket and are available in a plain design or fun, spotty patterns.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Equilibre Juline Children’s Grip Jodhpurs

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 8–16 years | RRP: £38.90 |

These jodhpurs have a silicone full seat and contrasting stitched seams. They also feature elastic to hold them down over short boots without jodhpur clips, and have two patch pockets on the back and two front pockets.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.