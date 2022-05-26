



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Children’s riding tights and leggings are generally considered a more comfy and casual alternative to jodhpurs and breeches. Lightweight, stretchy and flexible, riding tights are a great for hanging around at the yard as well as wearing for lessons. Although many brands make adult riding tights and leggings in sizes small enough to fit some children, there are some that also produce styles especially for young riders – and these are the ones we’ve rounded up below.

Most riding tights are made with technical fabrics that are highly breathable and wicking, so the two main features to consider when choosing the riding tights are silicone grip, which adds extra security in the saddle, and pockets. The look is also important as some are more similar in style to the adult versions, while others are fun, patterned or geared towards being worn as part of a matchy-matchy set.

Best children’s riding tights and leggings

Shires Aubrion Albany Maids Riding Tights

Colours: Black, beige or navy | Sizes: 5/6 – 13/14 years | RRP: £36.50 |

These riding tights are designed with flattering leg panelling, a phone pocket on the thigh, and a full silicone grip seat. The elasticated waistband also has belt loops.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com

LeMieux Young Rider Pull On Breeches

Colours: Aubergine, bluebell, slate grey, beige or indigo | Sizes: 9–14 years | RRP: £44.95 |

These lightweight, technical leggings have a seamless design, wide elasticated waistband and phone pocket on each thigh. They also feature a full silicone seat silicone and tapered lower leg design with Lycra ankle. The beige leggings are available in a larger range of sizes (3–14 years).

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

GS Equestrian Children’s Connect Full Seat Riding Tights

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: 4/6 – 12/14 years | RRP: £35.95 |

These riding tights have four-way stretch and a thick, comfortable waistband. They feature a large, open pocket on the left leg and a full silicone seat.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Harry Hall Junior Bala Silicone Knee Riding Tights

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 3–14 years | RRP: £35 |

These riding tights have a wide waistband, a silicone knee print and soft ankle panels.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Premier Equine Astrid Kids Full Seat Gel Pull On Riding Tights

Colours: Navy or wine | Sizes: 5/6 – 15/16 years | RRP: £46 |

Made from a sporty, technical stretch fabric, these riding tights have a multi-panelled sleek look, with tidy jersey cuffed hems and a deep waistband. They also have a mid-weight gel full seat and deep thigh pockets.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Covalliero Riding Tights

Colours: Navy, light greige, sand or avocado | Sizes: 128/134 – 164/170cm | RRP: £58 |

These full-seat riding tights have an extra-wide waist and a practical phone pocket. They are lightweight, fast-drying and moisture wicking.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Ariat Eos Full Seat Tights

Colours: Navy or zinfandel | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £70 |

These riding tights offer flattering support, a full-seat grip and handy placed pockets. The wide waistband provide comfort and the perforated leg panels deliver breathability.

View now at ariat.com, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Dublin Performance Cool-It Gel Riding Tights

Colours: Black, white or navy | Sizes: 22–26in | RRP: £48.50 |

The riding tights are made of a fabric with four-way stretch with a full silicone seat and belt loops.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Mark Todd Kids Leggings

Colours: Aqua/navy | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £19.99 |

These super-stretchy leggings feature self-fabric knee patches, co-ordinating stitching and a silicone seat.

View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

QHP Eden Junior Riding Tights

Colours: Black, burgundy or navy | Sizes: 116–176cm | RRP: £31.57 |

These stretchy riding tights have a handy phone pocket and dotted anti-slip pattern, which gives them a sporty look.

View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Fouganza 100 Light Kids Riding Leggings

Colours: Blue/orange, petrol blue or navy | Sizes: 6–14 years | RRP: £14.99 |

These leggings are lightweight and ventilated, with two rear pockets and one front pocket.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Aztec Diamond Young Rider Riding Leggings

Colours: Black, navy, grey, maroon, pink or beige | Sizes: 4–11 years | RRP: £40 |

Made from recycled fabric, these leggings have a high, soft comfortable waistband and side pocket. They offer full coverage and have a sticky silicone gripping system.

Toggi Junior Define Riding Tights

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 22–28in | RRP: £33 |

These stretchy riding tights feature a strategically placed silicone knee grip at the knee and phone pocket on the side of the leg. They have a mid-rise waistband with a contoured top line to help it stay in place.

Hy Sport Active Young Rider Riding Tights

Colours: Navy/grey, grey or beige | Sizes: 5/6 – 13/14 years | RRP: £34.99 |

These riding tights are made from a stretchy, technical material and have a wide waistband with belt loops. They also feature a full silicone seat for extra grip, a phone pocket and non-bulk ankles.

Eqcouture Mini Me Leggings

Colours: X | Sizes: 4/5–10/11 years | RRP: £31.99 |

These riding tights have a full-seat grip, three-inch waistband, and a phone pocket on each leg.

Super X Country Carousel Riding Leggings

Colours: Black | Sizes: 7–13 years | RRP: From £34.99 |

These leggings have a four-way stretch brushed fleece lining, large pocket on each leg and sticky silicone knee grip. Also available with a full silicone seat.

Equilibre Fanny Children’s Summer Grip Leggings

Colours: Black, dark violet or midnight blue | Sizes: 8–16 years | RRP: £38.90 |

These sporty riding leggings made from a four-way stretch fabric with breathable mesh inserts. They feature a silicone full-seat, mid-high waistband and a phone pocket on the leg.

