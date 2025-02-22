‘Times are changing and we have to go with them’: showing world reacts to HOYS changes





Changes to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) classes and qualifiers for 2025 have been met with mixed reactions from the showing world.

Among the most debated differences for this year are the new formats in the intermediate show horse, hack and children’s riding pony sections.

This is the third year running the intermediate format has changed; it is to become the intermediate show horse of the year, open to horses over 148cm and not exceeding 160cm, a change from two sections, 146cm to 153cm and 153cm to 158cm. The rider age limit remains 25.

This means show ponies over 146cm will no longer be eligible to compete in both the 148cm children’s riding pony and small intermediate show riding type qualifiers. It is now open to hacks, riding horses and show riding types, registered with the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) or British Show Pony Society (BSPS), rather than BSPS only.

“Speaking as a member of the BSPS council, it’s disappointing we’ve lost the exclusivity of those classes, but for showing in general I can see that it could be a good thing,” producer Edward Young told H&H.

“Ages 17 to 25 are perhaps the most pivotal time for showing. Retaining young riders in showing past their late teens is a problem and I believe the intermediate classes are perhaps our most important for that reason.

“If young riders are encouraged to become BSHA members and dip their toes in horse classes, this can only be a good thing as it not only safeguards the horse classes, but also future generations as those young riders become future parents.”

Producer Rachael Helliwell supports the change.

“The new format will help with preparing young horses as well as their riders as it gives an opportunity for novices to get into the ring without the pressure of a ride judge,” she told H&H.

In a change for the hacks, horses will still have to perform with a ride judge but the individual show element has been removed, except for the top four combinations in the championship; Edward said it is “disappointing”, to lose the tradition.

“As long as we still have to perform individual shows at the qualifiers, it’s not the worst thing, and not as damaging as cutting the number of qualifiers, which may deter people from buying show hacks,” he said.

“Another downside is that it is cutting out the aspect that plays to the younger riders’ strengths as they are used to doing shows whereas some over-30s in horse classes dread an individual performance as they are out of practice.”

Rachael, who produced the 2024 hack champion Manhattan, questioned whether time limits for individual shows with mandatory elements to include could work instead of cutting them.

A Grandstand Media spokesperson said: “It is our intention that the hack class’s time in the arena better reflects the number of competitors contesting this championship, without reducing the number of hacks we see showcased at HOYS. We appreciate the tradition and showmanship that goes into the presentation of these animals, and this is why the individual show remains an important part of the qualification process. To continue to allow the top four competitors to exhibit an individual show at HOYS, extra time has been allocated for the hack championship which will enable this tradition to be showcased to a fuller audience in the evening performance.”

Adaptations to qualifying for the children’s riding pony final have met most resistance.

This season, 12 qualifiers will run as before, with separate classes for 128cm, 138cm and 148cm ponies. A further six shows will offer a mixed height qualifier with one qualifying combination proceeding to its respective height final at HOYS.

Grandstand said the aim of the mixed height classes is to expand the geographical spread of qualifiers and give more opportunities to qualify. The age of eligibility in 148cm classes has also risen from 17 to 18.

Edward said: “This is the aspect many producers are most concerned about. Numbers in plaited ponies are increasing again [after a big decline] and quality is significantly increased so it’s difficult enough to qualify already.

“If clients have two ponies, they will need two riders in these mixed classes. Who’s going to drive 200 miles to do a mixed height qualifier? Especially with a 128cm pony with an eight-year-old rider against an 18-year-old who can vote, get married and drive an HGV.”

But Rachael said: “Times are changing and we have to go with them. It’s just the same as a younger jockey in a championship. If you have the best pony and it goes the best, you will win no matter what size.

“We teach children in groups against older riders, and teach them how to ‘up their game’. If a child enters the ring defeated, they won’t win, but if they step into the ring knowing what to do and how they can out-ride the older kids, they can do it. I try to teach them, ‘bring it on’.”

The Grandstand spokesperson said: “As a founding class of the show, the children’s riding pony is an integral part of our history. While numbers have continued to decline over recent years, the show is keen to support the societies in promoting riding ponies.

“The number competing in 2024 increased by four from 2023, so although it is a movement in the right direction it is still necessary to adapt to the changes in exhibits. Offering additional qualifiers with an improved spread across the country gives more riders and animals the opportunity to compete. Although a mixed height/age format is not traditional for this class, it reflects other successful class formats and takes into consideration the expense of competing and the welfare of animals travelling to compete.”

