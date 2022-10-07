Former HOYS winners do battle in ultimate in-hand showdown





One of the most anticipated championships held at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is The Price Family in-hand supreme and taking top honours this year was Steve Pitt handling Rosemary Penn and Vicky Smith’s gorgeous mare Lovestruck.

The former top riding horse, a 12-year-old by La Rochelle, was bred by Gail Burrough. She was bought as a foal by Rosemary and she has only attended one show prior to HOYS this year, Midland Counties, where she lifted her ticket.

She was shown with her Future Gravitas-sired colt foal, also supreme foal at Midland Counties, at foot.

This was the fourth time Lovestuck has qualified for the HOYS in-hand; when she was shown as a youngster she won at the HOYS final.

Vicky rode her at Biringhman as a riding horse before she retired as a broodmare.

This was the second year on the trot that Steve has secured the overall title; last season he led Tell Me Another into the same spot.

The winning pony, Vanessa Clark’s Connemara mare Skaergaardens Delicious Love, was overall reserve for handler Scott Dixon. The 10-year-old qualified at Notts County back in May and she was also shown with her foal at foot. She was making history by becoming the first Connemara to win at HOYS in-hand.

The filly foal, Chilham Delightful, was joined in The Price Family supreme pony class by her sire, Cloverhill Magic.

In 2017, Delicious Love, just a five-year-old at the time, took the M&M ridden championship at HOYS.

Joining the winners in The Price Family in-hand championship was second placed pony, David Hodge and Julian Walters’ home-bred Shetland Sharptor Kinsman and second placed horse, Ami Miller’s DPUK Nightdancer who was shown with her Alonby Artisan-sired foal at foot.

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time ‘That was the most magical moment’: Jo Bates takes HOYS hack spoils with young mare Dales stallion performs like a ‘true superstar’ to be crowned HOYS M&M champion Irish rider’s lockdown project who’d ‘never jumped a fence’ heads to HOYS as a worker

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October