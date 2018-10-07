HOYS 2018: Leading lady Jayne Ross secures supreme horse accolade

While she’s clinched the sash several times before, show horse producer Jayne Ross couldn’t hide her delight when she was called forward to take the 2018 Ripon Select Feeds Supreme Horse of the Year honours with the impeccable mare Time 2 Reflect.

Jayne and Diane Stennett’s 11-year-old lightweight secured their supreme entry on the first day of the show when they landed the British Show Horse Association ladies side saddle horse of the year championship for the second consecutive year.

Jayne has dominated this particular ladies’ championship for four years now, with two of Diane’s horses – the first two years with Hello Dolly and a consecutive two with Time 2 Reflect.

Prior to her incredible side saddle career, the bay mare took the lightweight show hunter of the year title under the NEC lights in 2016.

Jayne last claimed the HOYS supreme of show in both 2014 and 2015 with the riding horse Broadshard Simplicity.

Her pre-judging supreme performance today was stand out. Jayne rode the mare to produce a lovely rein back and two gallops also showing off flawless transitions.

Also contending the supreme stand-off was Oli Hood and the 2017 supreme Diamonds Are Forever who had won the riding horse of the year trophy earlier in the day. Despite giving a lovely show, the bay gelding would not stand for the judges inspection.

Rob Walker’s ride was the Hunter of the Year View Point who also gave a safe but successful show, showing off the double HOYS champion’s fluent paces.

The coloured champion The Magpie (Adam Forster) and maxi-cob winner Colour Impact (Angela Lancer) also gave stunning displays.

