Watch the Breeder’s Cup on TV and don’t miss out on the action at the world championships in San Diego.

This two-day event comprises 14 Grade 1 races and the Breeders’ Cup sees the world’s best thoroughbreds compete for a total prize pot of $34m.

At a glance

How to watch the Breeders’ Cup on TV

The ITV Racing coverage will show three races on Saturday, including the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (21:01 UK time), the Breeders’ Cup Turf (21:41) and the Breeders’ Cup Classic (22:25).

Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV will show the entirety of the Breeders’ Cup meeting, as will FanDuel TV in the US.

NBC, USA Network and Peacock will also have coverage across the event.

How to watch the Breeders’ Cup live from anywhere

A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching horse racing safely online, wherever you are in the world.

A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. A VPN will also keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

What is the Breeders’ Cup?

The host venue of the Breeders’ Cup varies, but for 2025 it will return to San Diego’s iconic racing venue Del Mar.

The Breeders’ Cup meeting starts with Future Stars Friday, where the sport’s stars of tomorrow compete in five Juvenile (two-year-old) races. The action continues on Saturday where the Breeders’ Cup will crown nine more champions across different surfaces and divisions, including the season-defining $7m Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Breeder’s Cup post times

Time is provided in local time (PT), followed by British time in brackets.

Friday 31 October 2025

11:35 (18:35) | Race 1: The Pacific Shore

12:10 (19:10) | Race 2: Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes

12:45 (19:45) | Race 3: Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes

13:25 (20:25) | Race 4: Senator Ken Maddy Stakes

14:05 (21:05) | Race 5: Golden State Juvenile Stakes

14:45 (21:45) | Race 6: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1)

15:25 (22:25) | Race 7: NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Filles (G1)

16:05 (23:05) | Race 8: John Deere Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1)

16:45 (23:45) | Race 9: FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1)

17:25 (00:25) | Race 10: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1)

Saturday 1 November 2025

10:05 (17:05) | Race 1: The Sunrise

10:40 (17:40) | Race 2: The Ocean View

11:15 (18:15) | Race 3: Goldikova Stakes Presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

12:00 (19:00) | Race 4: PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1)

12:41 (19:41) | Race 5: Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1)

13:21 (20:21) | Race 6: Cygames Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1)

14:01 (21:01) | Race 7: Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1)

14:41 (21:41)| Race 8: Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1)

15:25 (22:25) | Race 9: Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1)

16:05 (23:05) | Race 10: FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1)

16:45 (23:45) | Race 11: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1)

17:25 (00:25) | Race 12: Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (GI)

