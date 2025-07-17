A super clear – and a heartbreaking elimination for Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships





Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly returned to top form in today’s (17 July) team competition at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships – as Matt Sampson and Medoc de Toxandria suffered an uncharacteristic elimination.

Dallas Vegas Batilly, known at home as “Tilly”, looked as good as ever as she cruised round to post a textbook clear. Ben and Tilly had four-faults yesterday (16 July) and were Britain’s drop score, after Donald Whitaker, Scott Brash, and Matt posted clears.

“It was better today, not just the result, but she felt better,” said Ben.

“Yesterday it was quite late jumping for her, as it was for all the horses – she felt like she was more ready for her dinner than coming out to compete. She was very, very quiet, and uncharacteristically for her, made me work a little harder in a different respect.

“Today she had a lot more spring in her step and the jump was all there, which was great and a great start for the team. It was great to get a nice, smooth round. The combination she skipped a little bit going in, and I have to react quick with her, but other than that she jumped an excellent round, which gives me a lot of confidence.”

Next to jump for Great Britain was Matt Sampson and Medoc de Toxandria, who after yesterday’s high, faced a crushing low when the pair were eliminated at the treble combination 8ABC, just beyond the halfway stage of the course.

Medoc de Toxandria appeared to make a mistake as they jumped part B, then the pair were unable to regroup in time for part C, resulting in a run-out. When they came round to jump the combination again, Medoc de Toxandria once more struggled with part B and the pair were eliminated.

Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash are still to jump in today’s team round for Great Britain.

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now