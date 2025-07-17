‘Family matters most’: Janika Sprunger on being supported by husband Henrik von Eckermann at the European Showjumping Championships





Swiss showjumper Janika Sprunger has switched places with her husband Henrik von Eckermann as she competes at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships – and he cheers on from the sidelines.

“Now he can understand how I feel all the time,” said Janika, referencing Henrik having the nervous job of watching a spouse in a championship setting.

“He gives me great support, not putting too much pressure on me, but still trying to give me confidence.”

The Europeans are Janika’s first championship in seven years, her last was the World Equestrian Games at Tryon in 2018 with Bacardi VDL, who was later sold. Prior to that Janika was a team regular for Switzerland, including at the 2016 Olympics.

Janika and Henrik welcomed their first child in 2021. Since then Janika returned to competing – while supporting Henrik as he rose to stardom with King Edward. The pair won team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and won double gold at the 2022 World Championships.

Janika and 11-year-old mare Orelie have got their campaign at the European Showjumping Championships off to a great start. They compete as individuals and have produced two solid clear rounds to this point.

Janika said Henrik helped her with her plan for the second round of the competition today (17 July).

“I had a little bit of a different plan than maybe some of the others; I did one more stride to the double, fence 11AB, and I think it was absolutely the right thing to do,” said Janika.

“I’m so happy he’s here.”

Janika said family and teamwork is the focus for her and Henrik.

“What matters the most is our family, us as a team, trying to do the best we can. We work hard, then when the success comes or when something works out, it’s just extra,” she said.

“The most important thing is always to stick together no matter what. I believe we are a good team, because also you’re both doing it, you understand. It also can be complicated, because one has ‘This plan’ and the other ‘That plan’, but we do the best we can and support each other.”

The European Showjumping Championships were not the original plan for Janika.

“It was not really a discussion for me to come here, I was supposed to go to Falsterbo. It was a bit of a last-minute ticket, which I took with pleasure!” said Janika.

“For me it’s fine to be an individual. I’m happy to support my team and happy to be here and experience the whole thing and try the best I can.”

Janika was full of praise for Orelie.

“She’s very special. You can say I’ve ridden many incredible horses like Palloubet, Bacardi, King Edward. They maybe have that have that little extra – but in my heart Orelie is very top of the list because of where she has brought me again after not being anywhere for many years,” said Janika.

“She has such an amazing character, and what she’s doing for me, I love her to bits.”

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now