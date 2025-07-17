‘Nothing matters but the horse’: leaders withdraw from European Showjumping Championships





The individual European Showjumping Championship leaders have withdrawn from the competition as “nothing matters but the horse”.

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and his superstar mare Legacy topped the leaderboard after yesterday’s opening speed class but will take no further part in the event.

Irish chef d’equipe Michael Blake told H&H that there is nothing wrong with the 15-year-old mare, whom Daniel owns with Ariel Grange, but that it was decided that pulling out, rather than the four more rounds of jumping that would be needed for an individual medal, was the best thing for her.

“She has been, and is, a fantastic horse for us, and jumping today wouldn’t be the right thing,” he said. “She’s fine; we’ll jump her again, you’ll see her again, but not this week.”

Daniel and Legacy have shone all over the world at the very top level, including helping Ireland secure its team place at the Paris Olympics by coming fourth at the 2022 World Championships, and jumping clear at the Games last summer.

Team vet Marcus Swail told H&H that making the best decisions for the equine athletes is the top priority for everyone involved.

“We’re thinking about the long and medium term, not just today and tomorrow,” he said.

Michael praised Legacy’s superb performance yesterday that catapulted her and Daniel into the gold-medal position.

“She’s been one of the most amazing horses, certainly in my time,” he said. “She came here as reserve, she’d have had to jump five rounds to get an individual medal and in the best interests of the horse, Daniel and Ariel made the right decision. This was the right thing to do.

“She’s been a legend, one of my favourite horses, and there are more legendary days to come from her, I’m sure of that.”

