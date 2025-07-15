



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The teams have been finalised and the last-minute preparations made, so the question we’re all asking now is how to watch the European Showjumping Championships 2025 on TV? This year’s competition takes place at Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruña, north west Spain, (16-20 July).

The European Showjumping Championships are sure to be thrilling and shouldn’t be missed. Can Great Britain continue a remarkable championship medal haul following their team gold medal-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

You needn’t miss out on any of the week’s action with H&H’s handy guide as to how to watch the European Showjumping Championships on TV and online, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the European Showjumping Championships on TV

There will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s European Showjumping Championships in the UK, but you can follow all the live action on FEI.TV, via ClipMyHorse.TV. Subscriptions to this livestream servuce start from £17.33 per month.

If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ClipMyHorse.TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

Classes will be available to view on demand at ClipMyHorse.TV soon after the completion of the competition, where rider clips will be available to purchase.

How to watch the European Showjumping Championships from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the European Showjumping Championships.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching horse sport on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Follow the European Showjumping action with H&H

Horse & Hound’s dedicated team of journalists and photographers will be bringing you all the action, breaking news, interviews and facts and figures you may need to stay up-to-date over the course of the five days of this year’s European Showjumping Championships.

Online and via social media

The H&H team will bring you all the latest news via our extensive online coverage, in addition to what will be included in the following week’s magazine report. You can find all our latest coverage of the European Showjumping Championships here, including:

Breaking news

Reports throughout the day during each round of showjumping

Exclusive photos and opinion

Interviews with top contenders and a round-up of each day’s action, including timings for the following day and all the facts and figures to have at your fingertips.

To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, you are eligible for free unlimited access to the website – click here to learn more.

In H&H magazine

Don’t miss our European Showjumping Championships preview issue, featuring a who’s who of horses and riders, team assessments and podium predictions, in the Thursday 10 July issue.

Our bumper European Showjumping Championships report issue packed full of sporting coverage, analysis, imagery and insight, hits the shops on Thursday 24 July.

European Showjumping Championships 2025 timetable

Wednesday 16 July: 3pm local time (2pm British time): first qualifier for individuals and teams.

Thursday 17 July: 3pm local time (2pm British time): round one for final teams, second qualifier for individuals.

Friday 18 July: 4.15pm local time (3.15pm British time): round two for finals teams, third qualifier for individuals. Team medals presented.

Saturday 19 July: no competition for European Showjumping Championships competitors

Sunday 20 July: 2pm local time (1pm British time): round one of individual final. 4.30pm local time (3.30pm British time): round two of individual final. Individual medals presented.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now