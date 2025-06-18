Visitors’ guide to A Coruña, Spain – home to the 2025 European Showjumping Championships





The FEI European Showjumping Championships will take place at Casas Novas Equestrian Center, which is located near A Coruña in Spain on 16 to 20 July.

The centre is a major hub of equestrian sport in north-western Spain and the venue of a Longines FEI World Cup qualifier for nearly a decade. This event marks the 25th birthday of Casas Novas.

A Coruña will be the third Spanish city to have hosted the showjumping Euros, after Gijón and Madrid.

How to get to A Coruña in Spain

By plane: closest airport is A Coruña (13.5 miles): direct flights from London Gatwick with Vueling. Santiago de Compostela (38 miles): direct flights from UK with Ryanair from London Stansted or Vueling from London Gatwick.

By train: closest station is in Uxes, Arteixo (nine miles) after which you need to take a bus/taxi.

By ferry: closest port is Santander. Brittany Ferries sails from Portsmouth (24 hours) or Plymouth (20 hours), and then you

have a further 4hr 30min drive along the scenic northern coast.

Parking: available on-site, but exact allocation yet to be confirmed.

Where to stay near A Coruña in Spain

There are plenty of hotels and B&Bs within five miles. The equestrian centre is only four miles from the coast, so is well set up for tourism; you could even book a beachfront villa. Check out our helpful guide to places to stay in A Coruña.

Things to do in the local area

This event gives you a great reason to enjoy the early summer sun on Spain’s Galician coast, so why not extend your stay and enjoy what the local area has to offer?

There are dozens of beaches within a short drive of the equestrian centre, with a mix of rocks, white sand and turquoise waters, and renowned for good surf. The vibe is much like that of Cornwall, with a rugged coastline and big swell. For those keen on catching waves, check out Praia de Razo, which is exclusively for surfers.

The most famous local monument is A Coruña’s Tower of Hercules, the oldest working Roman lighthouse in the world. The medieval town set on the peninsula is also well worth a visit.

For foodies, this region – Galicia – is known for its outstanding seafood, an “Atlantic cuisine” rather than Mediterranean. The iconic dish is octopus with olive oil, potatoes and paprika, but you can also sample barnacles, squid, prawns and cod with raisins!

How to follow the action

