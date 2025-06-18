



Showjumping’s 2025 Europeans will be held at the Casas Novas Equestrian Centre in A Coruña, Spain (16 to 20 July). If you would like to attend in person, we have the best news – the FEI European Showjumping Championships tickets are free.

So if a trip to Spain next month is on your agenda, you may find our guide on where to stay near the European Showjumping Championships helpful, as well as our visitors’ guide to A Coruña.

The European Showjumping Championships are held every two years, in between the Olympic Games and FEI World Championships. The event sees the best showjumpers in Europe compete head-to-head and in teams to earn champion status.

Entry to the European Showjumping Championships 2025 is free of charge. To attend, you must submit an event invitation request by registering via the website. During this process, you can request a limited number of invitations, downloadable via an email link sent to you.

On an important note, entry to these championships is subject to capacity. This means an invitation does not guarantee access to the venue once full capacity is reached. Be sure to arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.

Not able to travel out to Spain? We’ll be bringing you reports, images, interviews and breaking news from the European Showjumping Championships as events unfold, so you won’t have to miss out. Sign up now to receive all the news as it happens.

European Showjumping Championships tickets: 2025 schedule

Register for your invitations now

Wednesday 16 July

What? First qualifier for individuals and teams

When? from 3pm

Thursday 17 July

What? Championship competition first round

When? from 3pm

Friday 18 July

What? Championship competition teams final, CSI3* Veolia trophy and CSI3* Grupo Eulen trophy

When? from 9.30am

Saturday 19 July

What? CSI3* Movistar trophy and CSI3* Porsche grand prix (no European Championship competitions on this day)

When: from 1.30pm

Sunday 20 July

What? Rounds one and two of the individual final, CCI3* Prosegur Security trophy

When? from 11.30am

View the full programme

Season tickets

While there isn’t a “season invitation” option as such, you can select an invitation for multiple days of the competition when you register.

Register for your invitation now

Who is representing Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships 2025?

At the time of writing, we know the full list of nominated entries. This consists of nine combinations featuring five different riders.

The final squad selection of five combinations will be announced on or around 25 June – stay tuned for updates on horseandhound.co.uk.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: