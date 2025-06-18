Showjumping’s 2025 Europeans will be held at the Casas Novas Equestrian Centre in A Coruña, Spain (16 to 20 July). If you would like to attend in person, we have the best news – the FEI European Showjumping Championships tickets are free.
So if a trip to Spain next month is on your agenda, you may find our guide on where to stay near the European Showjumping Championships helpful, as well as our visitors’ guide to A Coruña.
The European Showjumping Championships are held every two years, in between the Olympic Games and FEI World Championships. The event sees the best showjumpers in Europe compete head-to-head and in teams to earn champion status.
Entry to the European Showjumping Championships 2025 is free of charge. To attend, you must submit an event invitation request by registering via the website. During this process, you can request a limited number of invitations, downloadable via an email link sent to you.
On an important note, entry to these championships is subject to capacity. This means an invitation does not guarantee access to the venue once full capacity is reached. Be sure to arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.
Not able to travel out to Spain? We'll be bringing you reports, images, interviews and breaking news from the European Showjumping Championships as events unfold, so you won't have to miss out.
European Showjumping Championships tickets: 2025 schedule
Register for your invitations now
Wednesday 16 July
What? First qualifier for individuals and teams
When? from 3pm
Thursday 17 July
What? Championship competition first round
When? from 3pm
Friday 18 July
What? Championship competition teams final, CSI3* Veolia trophy and CSI3* Grupo Eulen trophy
When? from 9.30am
Saturday 19 July
What? CSI3* Movistar trophy and CSI3* Porsche grand prix (no European Championship competitions on this day)
When: from 1.30pm
Sunday 20 July
What? Rounds one and two of the individual final, CCI3* Prosegur Security trophy
When? from 11.30am
Season tickets
While there isn’t a “season invitation” option as such, you can select an invitation for multiple days of the competition when you register.
Register for your invitation now
Who is representing Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships 2025?
At the time of writing, we know the full list of nominated entries. This consists of nine combinations featuring five different riders.
The final squad selection of five combinations will be announced on or around 25 June – stay tuned for updates on horseandhound.co.uk.
