Olympic heroes and rising stars named as first European entries list confirmed





Two of Britain’s Olympic 2024 gold medal-winning riders, and one of the horses, are on the list of nominated entries for the British European Showjumping Championships team.

Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly, who jumped clear in Versailles last year, are among the 10 combinations whose names will be submitted to the FEI for the event in Spain next month.

They are joined by Scott Brash, whose clear with Hello Jefferson secured that team gold, but who is named here with two other horses, and the Paris reserve rider Joe Stockdale, also with another horse.

Up-and-coming star Matt Sampson is included; it will be Matt’s championship debut if he starts in A Coruña, and a senior championship debut for Jessica Mendoza and Donald and Robert Whitaker, if they are selected for the final squad.

British European Showjumping Championships team, nominated entries

The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Mango

Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

Breeder: H P H Vaessen

Breeding: by Untouchable 27, out of a mare by Numero Uno

Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Folie

Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

Breeder: Claire Gouin

Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Diamant De Semilly

Ben Maher with 12-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly

Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet

Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe

Ben Maher with 11-year-old Enjeu de Grisien

Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: Elevage de Grisien

Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo

Ben Maher with 11-year-old Point Break

Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola

Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

Jessica Mendoza with 12-year-old In The Air

Owner: rider

Breeder: C Den Boer

Breeding: by Air Jordan, out of a mare by Indoctro

Matthew Sampson with 13-year-old Medoc De Toxandria

Owners: Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard

Breeder: Werner Dierckx

Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle,

Joseph Stockdale with 11-year-old Ebanking

Owners: Barbara Hester and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

Breeder: V Vriend

Breeding: by Etoulon, out of a mare by Aranebel

Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old Millfield Colette

Owners: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and rider

Breeder: Sue Jaggar

Breeding: by Cornet Obolensky, out of a mare by Clearway

Robert Whitaker with 12-year-old Vermento

Owners: Caroline and Brian Stephen Blatchford

Breeders: John and Clare Whitaker

Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12

A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of five combinations who will travel to A Coruña, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on or around 25 June.

“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.

“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now