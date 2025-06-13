{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Olympic heroes and rising stars named as first European entries list confirmed

Eleanor Jones

    • Two of Britain’s Olympic 2024 gold medal-winning riders, and one of the horses, are on the list of nominated entries for the British European Showjumping Championships team.

    Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly, who jumped clear in Versailles last year, are among the 10 combinations whose names will be submitted to the FEI for the event in Spain next month.

    They are joined by Scott Brash, whose clear with Hello Jefferson secured that team gold, but who is named here with two other horses, and the Paris reserve rider Joe Stockdale, also with another horse.

    Up-and-coming star Matt Sampson is included; it will be Matt’s championship debut if he starts in A Coruña, and a senior championship debut for Jessica Mendoza and Donald and Robert Whitaker, if they are selected for the final squad.

    British European Showjumping Championships team, nominated entries

    The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

    Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Mango

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: H P H Vaessen

    Breeding: by Untouchable 27, out of a mare by Numero Uno

    Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Folie

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: Claire Gouin

    Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Diamant De Semilly

    Ben Maher with 12-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

    Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet

    Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe

    Ben Maher with 11-year-old Enjeu de Grisien

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

    Breeder: Elevage de Grisien

    Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo

    Ben Maher with 11-year-old Point Break

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

    Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola

    Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

    Jessica Mendoza with 12-year-old In The Air

    Owner: rider

    Breeder: C Den Boer

    Breeding: by Air Jordan, out of a mare by Indoctro

    Matthew Sampson with 13-year-old Medoc De Toxandria

    Owners: Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard

    Breeder: Werner Dierckx

    Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle,

    Joseph Stockdale with 11-year-old Ebanking

    Owners: Barbara Hester and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

    Breeder: V Vriend

    Breeding: by Etoulon, out of a mare by Aranebel

    Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old Millfield Colette

    Owners: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and rider

    Breeder: Sue Jaggar

    Breeding: by Cornet Obolensky, out of a mare by Clearway

    Robert Whitaker with 12-year-old Vermento

    Owners: Caroline and Brian Stephen Blatchford

    Breeders: John and Clare Whitaker

    Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12

    A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of five combinations who will travel to A Coruña, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on or around 25 June.

    “The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.

    “British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

