Olympic heroes and rising stars named as first European entries list confirmed

Two of Britain’s Olympic 2024 gold medal-winning riders, and one of the horses, are on the list of nominated entries for the British European Showjumping Championships team.
Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly, who jumped clear in Versailles last year, are among the 10 combinations whose names will be submitted to the FEI for the event in Spain next month.
They are joined by Scott Brash, whose clear with Hello Jefferson secured that team gold, but who is named here with two other horses, and the Paris reserve rider Joe Stockdale, also with another horse.
Up-and-coming star Matt Sampson is included; it will be Matt’s championship debut if he starts in A Coruña, and a senior championship debut for Jessica Mendoza and Donald and Robert Whitaker, if they are selected for the final squad.
British European Showjumping Championships team, nominated entries
The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:
Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Mango
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: H P H Vaessen
Breeding: by Untouchable 27, out of a mare by Numero Uno
Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Folie
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Claire Gouin
Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Diamant De Semilly
Ben Maher with 12-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet
Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe
Ben Maher with 11-year-old Enjeu de Grisien
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: Elevage de Grisien
Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo
Ben Maher with 11-year-old Point Break
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola
Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
Jessica Mendoza with 12-year-old In The Air
Owner: rider
Breeder: C Den Boer
Breeding: by Air Jordan, out of a mare by Indoctro
Matthew Sampson with 13-year-old Medoc De Toxandria
Owners: Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard
Breeder: Werner Dierckx
Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle,
Joseph Stockdale with 11-year-old Ebanking
Owners: Barbara Hester and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale
Breeder: V Vriend
Breeding: by Etoulon, out of a mare by Aranebel
Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old Millfield Colette
Owners: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and rider
Breeder: Sue Jaggar
Breeding: by Cornet Obolensky, out of a mare by Clearway
Robert Whitaker with 12-year-old Vermento
Owners: Caroline and Brian Stephen Blatchford
Breeders: John and Clare Whitaker
Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12
A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of five combinations who will travel to A Coruña, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on or around 25 June.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
