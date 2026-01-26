Scott Brash lands a grand prix double – again! ‘These results are many years of hard work from a lot of people behind the scenes’





Whatever Scott Brash is putting in his porridge, we all want a spoonful because the world number two is absolutely flying.

Just a fortnight after he landed a first-ever brace of grands prix in one day in Doha, Qatar, the Scotsman repeated the feat at the HH The Father Amir’s Prix 2026 at Al Shaqab with victory first in this week’s CSI3* grand prix on the tour riding Hello Folie, followed by a triumphant assault on the five-star equivalent with rising star Hello Mango.

It was simply another outstanding day in the life of this all-conquering horseman and his brilliant team.

“It was a great day,” admitted Scott. “I’m in an unbelievable position right now. These results are many years of hard work from a lot of people behind the scenes – grooms, vets, physios, farriers… So I’m delighted for the whole team.”

Scott Brash and a maiden international success for Hello Mango

Scott Brash’s five-star success was a first international victory for Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s quality 11-year-old Hello Mango (Untouchable 27 x Numero Uno), who Scott has been producing slowly to the top level.

“It’s been a while coming, but I’ve always thought she’s capable of doing something really good so it’s nice to actually achieve it,” said Scott. “Just a couple of things have taken a bit more time with her. We’ve all put in a lot of hard work to get her to this point.

“She’s super-scopey, she’s careful and she has a good stride – she has all the attributes – but she gets a little sharp sometimes, so it’s taken time to get her relaxed,” explained Scott, who was seen offering the mare a reassuring pat before squeezing against the clock, where they soared home nearly half a second quicker than the rest of the field.

“I didn’t think it was a perfect jump-off round, though – there are a few little things that could improve – but she just showed how good she really is, so I’m really excited for her.”

Hello Mango was sporting nasal strips (like these ones) just to “help get a bit more oxygen in”.

“She’s sharp, so she needs a bit more oxygen to support her system and we feel the strips help her,” revealed Scott Brash.

He and his European silver medal-winning partner Hello Folie topped the three-star equivalent after a 13-way jump-off.

“She had two weeks off after jumping here the first week, so I thought the three-star was nice just to make life a bit easier for her and she skipped round it,” he said. “It was nice to go last, so I could see what I needed to do, and she was great as always. She loves jumping, she loves what she does.”

Millie Allen continued the British success when she headed Friday’s five-star speed class, riding the 10-year-old Quick Diamant HR.

Shane Breen triumphs in World Cup

It wasn’t just Scott Brash celebrating multiple wins this week. At the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Breen Equestrian team celebrated a winning bonanza. Irishman Shane Breen and the stunning 10-year-old gelding BP Arctic Blue produced a coming-of-age performance to land the CSI4* Al Shira’aa Longines FEI World Cup with the sole double clear.

Shane has produced the “dream” son of A Pikachu De Muze x Chacco-Blue for the past two years and credited his wife Chloe “for trusting my judgement when we purchased BP Arctic Blue from a close friend, Greg Broderick”. The pair have delivered some eye-catching wins along the way, but this was an exciting step up.

“I watched a few combinations go early and saw that it wasn’t an easy course,” he said. “BP Arctic Blue was stepping up to this level, so my focus was simply to ride my round, jump clear and see how that played out. He had a look in a couple of places, especially at the planks, but my priority was to bring him home safely. To win here is very special.”

Finishing second to Shane in the World Cup with three time-faults was Italian rider Guido Grimaldi (Gentleman), and Shane’s new stable jockey Sandy McLean finished third on 10-year-old mare Calixte Heartbreaker Z. This daughter of Cicero Z Van Paemel was bred at Weston Lawns Stud and previously ridden by Will Fletcher. She is now co-owned by Breen Equestrian and Annabel Vere Nicoll and with new rider Sandy also topped a high-calibre field to win Friday’s four-star rankings class against the clock.

“To finish third in the World Cup and to have three wins over the week is incredible,” said Sandy, who also won the KAR Sport Horses seven-year-old final and qualifier, riding Breen Equestrian’s exciting stallion Opportunity (Grandorado TN NOP x Kashmir Van Schuttershof).

“I’d better let the boss win sometimes, though, otherwise I might not have a job!”

Completing Breen Equestrian’s winning bonanza, team rider Katie Speller also won the CSI2* grand prix riding Z7 Pink Panther.

