Two grand prix wins in one day: ‘I think that’s a first!’ says Scott Brash





Even by Scott Brash’s lofty standards, winning two grands prix in one day is no mean feat. Having finished a narrow runner-up to team-mate Harry Charles (Casquo Blue) in the previous week’s CSI4* grand prix at Al Shaqab in Doha, Qatar, the world number two-ranked showjumper exacted his revenge on Saturday (10 January), winning first the CSI3* grand prix with Hello Chadora Lady, then later the same evening the CSI5* equivalent during HH The Father Amir’s Prix, riding 17-year-old Hello Jefferson.

“I think that’s maybe a first!” said Scott.

Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s Hello Jefferson looked in flying form, one of nine to jump clear in round one. Drawn second-last against the clock, Scott had the 42.78sec target set by French rider Megane Moissonnier (Crooner Tame) to chase down. He lost a fraction of time early on, when Jefferson’s eye was caught by an island between fences one and two.

But after setting up beautifully for the midway double, the pair accelerated for home and, to the sound of whistles after the penultimate fence, they dramatically sliced the corner to the final vertical, crossing the finish line with just 0.12sec to spare. This electrifying performance proved unbeatable and Scott landed a cool €97,500 (£84,150).

“He’s an incredible horse – he’s 17 now, but he feels like a young horse,” said Scott Brash. “He just loves jumping and he’s always jumped well here in Doha in the big ring, so I’m delighted with how he’s feeling.

“I didn’t feel like I got the jump-off perfect,” he added. “I had to add one more stride to fence two after he spooked at the island, then I had to add one more to the next fence too, so I knew I was a bit down on the clock. But we managed to make it up at the last fence, which Jefferson jumped fantastically.”

Joining Scott and Megane on the podium was third-placed Eve Jobs (Canto Bruno). Her husband, Harry Charles, jumped clear in round one with last week’s grand prix winner Casquo Blue, just a time-fault barring them from jump-off contention.

Scott Brash: invincible once again

In the previous class, the CSI3* grand prix, Scott claimed victory with 13-year-old Hello Chadora Lady after a competitive 15-way jump-off. From late in the field, Scott delivered another high-octane performance with the pacy mare, fresh from her success in the Rolex International Jumping Riders Club Top 10 Final in Geneva before Christmas.

“She’s super-quick,” said Scott of the Chacco-Blue daughter, also owned by Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham. “She’s jumped a lot of five-stars, but it’s nice to give her a bit of an easier start on the tour in this three-star section. It’s all about managing your horses in the best way that you see fit and for Chadora, it’s nice to drop her down and then back up again – that seems to suit her well.”

There was further British five-star success at the show when Millie Allen landed Friday’s 1.45m speed class riding the 10-year-old Quick Diamant HR.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: