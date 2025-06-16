



In this week’s international showjumping news round-up, we bring you a legendary rider who is still winning grands prix at the age of 76, while Scott Brash reveals why an ‘incredible’ mare – and plenty of patience – have contributed to a remarkable run of success this year.

Read on for some of the highlights from this week’s international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: a second LGCT grand prix victory in 2025 for Scott Brash

Scott Brash celebrated another landmark success with the lightning-quick 12-year-old mare Hello Chadora Lady (Chacco-Blue x Nintender) as their superb partnership continues in earnest.

In St Tropez, France, on Saturday (14 June), the pair topped a high-octane eight-way jump-off to land their second Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of 2025, following up on their success in Shanghai.

“She’s an incredible mare – she’s very fast, so you just have to try to execute a plan and normally she’s quick enough,” Scott told H&H. “I think our partnership has really gelled this year and we feel at one with each other now. And that’s showing with her amazing results.”

Hello Chadora Lady, also known as Dora, is owned by Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham and she’s certainly a mare to have on your radar.

“She’s jumped five five-star grands prix this year and she’s been second twice, won twice and had one down in the other, so she’s fantastic,” said Scott. “She’s sharp and sensitive and you have to ride her with your feeling, but I feel very happy with her.

“She’s always seeing you, she’s always wanting to jump for you, so it’s just about containing that energy and thankfully it paid off.”

As Scott has already qualified for this year’s LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague, the golden ticket passed to grand prix runner-up Kent Farrington (Toulayna).

Scott started the year with a five-star grand prix victory in Doha with “new star” Hello Folie, and enjoyed a big win with his Olympic star Hello Jefferson at St Gallen, Switzerland, recently, so the Scotsman is clearly enjoying a remarkable run of form this year.

“It’s taken a long time to get here – most of these horses, like Hello Mango and Folie, we got when they were young, we’ve produced them all the way through so they all came up together. But it all seems to be clicking into place right now,” said Scott.

“Jefferson’s been in great form, too. It’s working out well, I’m very happy with where the team is at right now.”

Showjumping legend wins CSI3* grand prix at the age of 76

Proving once again in the showjumping world that age is just a number, legendary French rider Michel Robert returned to the winner’s enclosure at the age of 76, topping the CSI3* grand prix in Normandy with Calasto Z. He beat Great Britain’s Jessica Mendoza – 47 years his junior – into second place on Ascadina PP Z.

Bronze for Great Britain’s veterans

Talking of longevity, but with a long way to go to catch the great Michel, Great Britain secured team bronze behind Italy and France at the FEI Veteran European Championships in Italy.

“I’m really proud of this team who fought hard in the extreme heat to claim team bronze,” said chef d’equipe Mandy Frost after James Askew (The Lieutenant), Eve Hare (Shadow IV), Karen Gray (Lexus Hof Ter Zeedycke) and Anthony Clark (Toronto) finished on a team score of 18.12.

Showjumping news: youth riders in flying form

Not to be outdone by the older generation, Great Britain’s children-on-horses squad landed the Future Champions Nations Cup at Hagen in Germany in a great week for the youth riders. Charlie Barker (Strides Maureen), Christina Cotton with Chique RV Z, Eleanora Ljungman (Jamaica EBH) and Tabby Morgan Evans (Bermudez BDA) topped the podium while the British pony and young rider teams finished with a runner-up spot behind Ireland and Belgium respectively.

In the young rider grand prix, Olivia Sponer triumphed with Kookie W while Lucy Capper and Oscar Van Der Beekerheide landed the pony equivalent.

