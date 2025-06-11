The European Showjumping Championships has become a global benchmark, held every two years, in the intervening years between the Olympics and the World Equestrian Games. This year it will take place 16–20 July at the Casas Novas Equestrian Center, located in the beautiful region of Galicia, northwest Spain.
Hotels near Casas Novas in Spain
Hotel Costa Atlántica
Distance: 3 miles
This hotel offers air-conditioned rooms, family-friendly restaurant and free parking.
Hotel Mar de Queo
Distance: 8.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This hotel offers rooms with mountain views and a very good breakfast.
Hotel Arteixo
Distance: 9.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.6/5
This hotel boasts sound-proof rooms, onsite restaurant and free parking.
Hotel Carris Marineda
Distance: 10.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
Offers modern rooms with air-conditioning and a buffet breakfast.
Hotel Rialta
Distance: 12.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
A modern well equipped hotel offers guests free parking and an indoor swimming pool.
Apartments and holiday lets near Casas Novas in Spain
Casa Rural Arijón en Arteixo
Distance: 1.4 miles
This 5-bed country house has 3 bathrooms and can sleep up to 14. With sea and mountain views from the balcony and patio.
Fonte da Horta
Distance: 4.5 miles
This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to five if you use the sofa bed.
A Casiña de Royme By Oktheway
Distance: 7.9 miles
A spacious 3-bed holiday home with two bathrooms. Guests enjoy a terrace, balcony, and garden views.
Casa Canosa
Distance: 11 miles
Offers family rooms for up to three guests. You can enjoy the traditional restaurant or unwind at the bar.
Someso Apartamentos Turisticos
Distance: 11.3 miles
This 1-bed modern apartment is bright and spacious, with an open-plan living and dining space. Free parking.
Atico Balneario
Distance: 11.6 miles
This pet-friendly 2-bed apartment offers a fully equipped kitchenette and free parking.
