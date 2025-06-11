



The European Showjumping Championships has become a global benchmark, held every two years, in the intervening years between the Olympics and the World Equestrian Games. This year it will take place 16–20 July at the Casas Novas Equestrian Center, located in the beautiful region of Galicia, northwest Spain.

If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the Casas Novas, plus guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the the European Showjumping Championships venue – jump down to…

Hotels near Casas Novas in Spain

Hotel Costa Atlántica

Distance: 3 miles

This hotel offers air-conditioned rooms, family-friendly restaurant and free parking. View Deal

