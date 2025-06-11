{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay near the European Showjumping Championships in Spain

    • The European Showjumping Championships has become a global benchmark, held every two years, in the intervening years between the Olympics and the World Equestrian Games. This year it will take place 16–20 July at the Casas Novas Equestrian Center, located in the beautiful region of Galicia, northwest Spain.

    If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the Casas Novas, plus guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the the European Showjumping Championships venue – jump down to…

    Hotels near Casas Novas in Spain

    Hotel Costa Atlántica
    Distance: 3 miles
    This hotel offers air-conditioned rooms, family-friendly restaurant and free parking.

    View Deal

    Hotel Mar de Queo
    Distance: 8.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This hotel offers rooms with mountain views and a very good breakfast.

    View Deal

    Hotel Arteixo
    Distance: 9.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.6/5
    This hotel boasts sound-proof rooms, onsite restaurant and free parking.

    View Deal

    Hotel Carris Marineda
    Distance: 10.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    Offers modern rooms with air-conditioning and a buffet breakfast.

    View Deal

    Hotel Rialta
    Distance: 12.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    A modern well equipped hotel offers guests free parking and an indoor swimming pool.

    View Deal

    Apartments and holiday lets near Casas Novas in Spain

    Casa Rural Arijón en Arteixo
    Distance: 1.4 miles
    This 5-bed country house has 3 bathrooms and can sleep up to 14. With sea and mountain views from the balcony and patio.

    View Deal

    Fonte da Horta
    Distance: 4.5 miles
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to five if you use the sofa bed.

    View Deal

    A Casiña de Royme By Oktheway
    Distance: 7.9 miles
    A spacious 3-bed holiday home with two bathrooms. Guests enjoy a terrace, balcony, and garden views.

    View Deal

    Casa Canosa
    Distance: 11 miles
    Offers family rooms for up to three guests. You can enjoy the traditional restaurant or unwind at the bar.

    View Deal

    Someso Apartamentos Turisticos
    Distance: 11.3 miles
    This 1-bed modern apartment is bright and spacious, with an open-plan living and dining space. Free parking.

    View Deal

    Atico Balneario
    Distance: 11.6 miles
    This pet-friendly 2-bed apartment offers a fully equipped kitchenette and free parking.

    View Deal

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
