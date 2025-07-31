



On our 167th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by D&H this month, we speak to the British team’s showjumping performance manager, Di Lampard. She talks about Team GBR’s performances in Spain at the recent Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships, plus how the competition panned out and what’s next for British showjumping. We hope you enjoy listening.

“The sport is changing so much year in, year out – you’ve got to keep moving forwards with it so much and it’s rapid” – Di Lampard on how the sport of showjumping is constantly evolving

H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald also chats to Di about how her route into riding, how showjumping became her sport of choice and the incredible partnership she enjoyed with the outstanding Abbervail Dream.

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 167

