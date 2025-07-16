



Britain has had the best possible start to the European Showjumping Championships as the team is in the lead at the end of day one at Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruña, Spain.

Matt Sampson (Medoc De Toxandria), Donald Whitaker (Millfield Colette), Scott Brash (Hello Folie) and Ben Maher (Dallas Vegas Batilly) top the 18 teams, with a total of 3.96 penalties.

“I couldn’t be more delighted with the whole squad and how they set about today,” said British Equestrian showjumping performance manager Di Lampard.

“Today is always a tricky day; when it’s a [speed class] everyone’s tempted to go fast but they all had their own plan. I’m absolutely delighted and we’re looking forward to the challenge to come.”

Donald and Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen’s Millfield Colette were in the lead for some time; Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and Ariel Grange’s Legacy overtook them to take the individual lead, as did Richard Vogel and United Touch S for Germany, so they finish day one in third place.

Scott Brash and Hello Folie, owned by Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham, are in fifth place. Matt Sampson is 19th with Unex Competition Yard and Rachel and William Gredley’s Medoc De Toxandria, and Ben Maher 23rd with Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright’s Dallas Vegas Batilly.

Germany is in second place at this early stage; Marcus Ehning (Coolio 42), Sophie Hinners (Iron Dames My Prins), Christian Kukuk (Just Be Gentle) and Richard and United are on a total of 4.19 faults. Belgium is third on 4.61 and Ireland seventh on 8.39.

The scores from today’s class have been converted into penalties so leaders Daniel Coyle and Legacy are on 0, Richard and United on 0.01 and Donald and Colette 0.67. All penalties carry through the week. The second round of jumping starts tomorrow (17 July) at 3pm local time (2pm BST).

