



Superstar Scott Brash has produced a clear round to make it a British one-two at this stage of the competition on day one of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships, in Spain.

Scott and 10-year-old chestnut mare Hello Folie, owned by Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham, gave fence 12 a rattle but it stayed in place and the pair cruised home to slot into second, behind Donald Whitaker and Millfield Colette.

“She’s 10 years old, so it’s her first championship. I think she’s ready for the step, she’s super quality,” said Scott, adding that he was “delighted” with her round.

“She was incredible. She was probably giving too much effort at the start and then got a little bit tired at the end. That comes with experience, and hopefully that’ll grow with her in the rounds to come.

“I’ve got to be happy with where she’s at. She feels in really good form, and she loves her job, so that always gives you a good feeling. It’s nice to get around under your belt. She had a little bit of a look at the wall and jumped a bit high so I had to improvise a bit after and go eight strides instead of the seven to the triple, but it didn’t faze her she carried on and finished off the round very well.”

Scott added he has always had high hopes for Folie.

“I’ve always really liked her. In La Baule she really showed what she can do. I took her to Aachen and jumped some small classes before here, just trying to build her up in a nice way,” he said.

Scott said Santiago Varela had designed a “clever course”.

“Everything’s kind of connected, so if you make a little mistake somewhere, you’re a little bit in trouble. But it’s not a killer either, it’s fair,” said Scott.

“He’s played with the colours a lot. I think he’s done a really, really good job.”

The Brits have got off to a superb start at the European Showjumping Championships. Jessica Mendoza started the day with a four-fault round on In The Air, competing as an individual. Team rider Matt Sampson posted a clear with Medoc De Toxandria on his championship debut.

All team and individual riders and horses will contest today’s opening speed class, after which their scores will be converted into penalties. They will all also jump tomorrow in the first round of the team competition. The top 10 teams and top 50 individuals will jump on Friday, when the team medals will be decided, and the top 25 will contest the individual final on Sunday.

