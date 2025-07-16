



Matt Sampson only took the reins on Tim Gredley’s championship ride Medoc De Toxandria in March of this year, but they opened Great Britain’s team challenge at the European Showjumping Championships in Spain with a superb clear that initially placed the duo in the top four individually.

“I couldn’t be more happy,” said Matt. “We had a good plan, and we stuck to it. Everything went our way today, so far. So I’m very, very happy with Medoc – he jumped amazing.”

Tim Gredley asked Matt to ride some of his horses while he was out with a knee injury earlier this year.

“Medoc is Tim’s horse and Tim still rides him,” said Matt, who currently sits in the top 10 on the leader board.”But it went really well riding Medoc at a few shows and then I got this opportunity for the European Showjumping Championships so I’m very grateful that Tim, who is back riding now, let me carry on riding him. So this is amazing.”

“Paul Drew does a brilliant job looking after Medoc”

Medoc is looked after by groom Paul Drew, who travelled to Spain with the 13-year-old.

“I just ride Medoc at shows, so he lives with Tim, in the stable that he’s always lived in,” explained Matt. “So he’s kept very happy. Then I meet him at the shows and ride him there. So I’m very grateful for the team at home. They keep him good. Paul does a brilliant job.

“He’s a fantastic horse. His mindset is amazing,” continued Matt. “He’s very laid back. He gets a little bit excited when he first goes in, when he hears the bell, which is quite cool, and then he settles down and does his job, always to the best he can.”

European Showjumping Championships debut

Yorkshire-based Matt, 34, is competing at his first senior championship but was awarded the role of team pathfinder by chef d’equipe Di Lampard.

“I’m delighted to be here and for the opportunity. I’m very grateful to everyone that’s behind us,” said Matt.

The remaining riders competing in the British team are Donald Whitaker (Millfield Colette), Scott Brash (Hello Folie) and Ben Maher with Dallas Vegas Batilly.

Great Britain’s Jessica Mendoza started the day with a four-fault round on In The Air, competing as an individual.

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now