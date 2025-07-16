Jessica Mendoza and the 12-year-old mare In The Air have set the ball rolling for Great Britain on the opening day of the European Showjumping Championships (16-20 July) at A Coruna, Spain.
Competing as an individual for Great Britain, 29-year-old Jess just fell foul of a tricky flimsy plank at fence 11, approached off a tight turn. But the pair cruised home to finish with a solid four faults in a time of 79.40sec. The faults and time from this opening round are then converted to penalties via a coefficient and that score will be carried through to leg two of these championships on Thursday (17 July).
In The Air (Air Jordan x Indoctro) is owned by Jess, Pernilla Amman, Georgia Kipp, Kristi Mitchem and Melissa Skowlund AKA The Moms’ Club.
Reaction from Jessica Mendoza on day one of the European Showjumping Championships
“I’m very happy,” said the newly engaged Jess, who is now based in the US. “I just made one mistake there at the plank. That’s a little disappointing, but the mare jumped fantastic.
“She feels great. I mean, she puts her whole effort in every time she jumps. She does gymnastics over the jumps, so every jump is a different feeling. But she puts her heart into every jump.”
Describing Santiago Varela’s 1.50m track for day one of the European Showjumping Championships, Jess said: “The course rode tough enough but without being too killer so I think it was perfect.”
Portugal’s Rodrigo Giesteira Almeida and Karonia L were first in the ring and hold the lead at this early stage in the competition.
