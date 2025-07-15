A bluffer’s guide to the 2025 European Showjumping Championships in Spain





We’ve been counting down the days and, finally, the 2025 European Showjumping Championships kicks off on Wednesday 16 July at the world famous Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruña, Spain.

The European Championships take place every two years, sandwiched between the Olympics and World Championships. So who could be topping the podium at this year’s championships and when are the medals decided?

Here is the lowdown on all you need to know ahead of this year’s European Showjumping Championships with our handy bluffer’s guide to the sporting action.

When do the European Showjumping Championships take place?

The 2025 European Showjumping Championships take place from 16-20 July with the vet check and warm-up session for the field of 87 competitors taking place on Tuesday (15 July).

What is the format for the Europeans?

The sport begins with the 1.50-1.55m first round against the clock for all competitors (team and individual), from which scores and times are converted to penalties.

There then follows two rounds of team competition on Thursday and Friday. Only the top 10 teams progress to Friday’s medal decider.

The championships conclude with two rounds of individual jumping on Sunday afternoon. The top 25 combinations will have qualified for round one, with just 12 going on to round two, after which the final medals will be presented.

Also running alongside the championship all week will be CSI3* classes with a grand prix on Saturday’s “rest day” where a Porsche will be presented to the winner.

The venue for this year’s championships is Casas Novas, A Coruña,Spain.

What happens on each day of the championship?

The full timetable for the 2025 European Showjumping Championships in A Coruña is as follows:

Tuesday, 15 July

Vet check and warm-up for all competitors

Wednesday, 16 July

2pm BST (3pm local): Checkpoint Trophy – first competition for individuals and teams in the European Championships. Height: 1.50m-1.55m, speed and handiness

Thursday, 17 July

2pm (3pm local): second competition for individuals and teams in the European Championships. Height: 1.60m-1.65m, first of two rounds

Friday, 18 July

8.30am (9.30am local): CSI3* 1.35m Veolia Trophy

10.30am (11.30am local): CSI3* 1.45m Grupo Eulen Trophy

3.15pm (4.15pm local): second competition for individuals and team final for the European Championships. Height: 1.60m-1.65m, second of two rounds. Team medal presentation to follow

Saturday, 19 July

12.30pm (1.30pm local): CSI3* 1.45m Movistar Trophy

3.30pm (4.30pm local): CSI3* 1.55m Porsche grand prix

Sunday, 20 July

10.30am (11.30am local): CSI3* 1.45m Prosegur Security Trophy

1pm (2pm local): individual final for the European Championships round A. Height: 1.60-1.65m

3.30pm (4.30pm local): individual final for the European Championships round B. Individual medal presentation to follow.

Is Great Britain competing at the European Showjumping Championships?

Great Britain and Ireland are both fielding strong teams and will be among the favourites for a medal at this year’s championships. But they will face some strong opposition.

Is there a team drop score at these championships?

Yes, with four riders in each nation’s team, only the best three scores will be tallied in the final penalties. Any countries fielding teams of just three riders, however, will need to count all their scores. This differs from the Olympic format where each score counts for the teams of just three athletes.

Where is it taking place?

Casas Novas Equestrian Centre is a major hub of equestrian sport in A Coruña, Spain, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It hosts the world’s top riders at its annual CSI5* show including a Longines FEI World Cup qualifier.

Who are the course-designers at the European Showjumping Championships?

Renowned Spanish course-builder Santiago Varela, one of the designers at the Paris Olympics, will be responsible for the courses in A Coruña.

How can I follow the European Showjumping Championships at home?

You can watch every round live on FEI.TV and Clipmyhorse.TV. H&H will be bringing you non-stop reports, images, interviews, insight and breaking news from the European Showjumping Championships as events unfold, so you’ll have everything at your fingertips. We will be creating extensive online coverage from A Coruña in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. Our coverage will include:

Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action throughout the day across the team and individual championships. A round-up at the end of each day’s action will ensure you have all the facts and figures to hand.

Interviews with leading contenders, first-timers, comeback stars, British and Irish heroes, grooms and more.

The 24 July issue of Horse & Hound will feature a bumper special report, containing analysis, exclusive insight and interviews from our team covering the event in Casas Novas. We’ll also have expert commentary from Graham Fletcher.

European Showjumping Championships: facts and figures

The reigning European champion is Steve Guerdat of Switzerland, who returns to defend his title with Albfuehren’s Iashin Sitte.

Sweden is bidding to win back-to-back gold medals after victory in 2023.

Athletes from 23 nations are set to contest these championships with 18 teams lining up.

Germany is the most decorated country in the history of the European Championships with 7 team and 15 individual gold medals.

Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Liechtenstein and Slovakia will be represented by individual contenders

This is the third time in its 68-year history that Spain has hosted the European Showjumping Championships.

The last time a British rider was on the individual podium was in 2019 when Ben Maher and Explosion W secured silver. The last gold medal-winner was John Whitaker with Milton in 1989.

