‘Hugely exciting’ British team of Olympic medallists, debutant and returning riders named for European Championships

The final British European Showjumping Championships team has been confirmed for the event in A Coruña, Spain, from 16–20 July.
The definite entries for the squad, in partnership with Agria, have been announced ahead of Monday’s (30 June) definite entries deadline. Two riders from the gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics are included – Ben Maher and Scott Brash – one who returns to the squad for the first time since the Rio Olympics – Jessica Mendoza – one who returns having competed at the 2023 Europeans – Donald Whitaker – and debutant Matt Sampson.
“This is a hugely exciting group with a mix of experience and huge potential,” said British Equestrian (BEF) jumping performance manager Di Lampard. “Both Ben and Scott have horses making their championship debut, Matt makes a long-awaited first senior championship appearance, Jess is back in the squad for the first time since being named as reserve for Rio 2016 and Donald will be looking to build on the experience he gained at the last European Championships in Milan, with a new horse.
“Collectively the combinations have shown consistently good form this year. We aim to build on this, peaking to be competitive at A Coruña, while using the valuable experience as we build towards next year’s World Championships.”
Final British European Showjumping Championships team
The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:
Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Folie
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Claire Gouin
Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Diamant De Semilly
Ben Maher with 11-year-old Point Break
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola
Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
Jessica Mendoza with 12-year-old In The Air
Owner: rider
Breeder: C Den Boer
Breeding: by Air Jordan, out of a mare by Indoctro
Matthew Sampson with 13-year-old Medoc De Toxandria
Owners: Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard
Breeder: Werner Dierckx
Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle
Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old Millfield Colette
Owners: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and rider
Breeder: Sue Jaggar
Breeding: by Cornet Obolensky, out of a mare by Clearway
Direct reserve horses:
Ben Maher with 12-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet
Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe
Ben Maher with 11-year-old Enjeu de Grisien
Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Elevage de Grisien
Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo
First (non-travelling) reserve:
Robert Whitaker with 12-year-old Vermento
Owners: Caroline and Brian Stephen Blatchford
Breeders: John and Clare Whitaker
Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12
Second (non-travelling) reserve
Joseph Stockdale with 11-year-old Ebanking
Owners: Barbara Hester and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale
Breeder: V Vriend
Breeding: by Etoulon, out of a mare by VDL Sheraton
The grooms’ names have not yet been confirmed.
Selection decisions are subject to riders and horse fitness and performance, and may be amended until midnight on 30 June.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” a BEF spokesperson said.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
The European Showjumping Championships are almost upon us – here’s how you can get in for free
Visitors’ guide to A Coruña, Spain – home to the 2025 European Showjumping Championships
Heading to the European Showjumping Championships at Casas Novas? Here’s where to stay
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round