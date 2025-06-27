‘Hugely exciting’ British team of Olympic medallists, debutant and returning riders named for European Championships

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The final British European Showjumping Championships team has been confirmed for the event in A Coruña, Spain, from 16–20 July.

    The definite entries for the squad, in partnership with Agria, have been announced ahead of Monday’s (30 June) definite entries deadline. Two riders from the gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics are included – Ben Maher and Scott Brash – one who returns to the squad for the first time since the Rio Olympics – Jessica Mendoza – one who returns having competed  at the 2023 Europeans – Donald Whitaker – and debutant Matt Sampson.

    “This is a hugely exciting group with a mix of experience and huge potential,” said British Equestrian (BEF) jumping performance manager Di Lampard. “Both Ben and Scott have horses making their championship debut, Matt makes a long-awaited first senior championship appearance, Jess is back in the squad for the first time since being named as reserve for Rio 2016 and Donald will be looking to build on the experience he gained at the last European Championships in Milan, with a new horse.

    “Collectively the combinations have shown consistently good form this year. We aim to build on this, peaking to be competitive at A Coruña, while using the valuable experience as we build towards next year’s World Championships.”

    Final British European Showjumping Championships team

    The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

    Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Folie

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: Claire Gouin

    Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Diamant De Semilly

    Ben Maher with 11-year-old Point Break

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola

    Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

    Jessica Mendoza with 12-year-old In The Air

    Owner: rider

    Breeder: C Den Boer

    Breeding: by Air Jordan, out of a mare by Indoctro

    Matthew Sampson with 13-year-old Medoc De Toxandria

    Owners: Rachel Gredley, William Gredley and Unex Competition Yard

    Breeder: Werner Dierckx

    Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle

    Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old Millfield Colette

    Owners: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and rider

    Breeder: Sue Jaggar

    Breeding: by Cornet Obolensky, out of a mare by Clearway

    Direct reserve horses:

    Ben Maher with 12-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet

    Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe

    Ben Maher with 11-year-old Enjeu de Grisien

    Owners: Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: Elevage de Grisien

    Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo

    First (non-travelling) reserve:

    Robert Whitaker with 12-year-old Vermento

    Owners: Caroline and Brian Stephen Blatchford

    Breeders: John and Clare Whitaker

    Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12

    Second (non-travelling) reserve

    Joseph Stockdale with 11-year-old Ebanking

    Owners: Barbara Hester and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

    Breeder: V Vriend

    Breeding: by Etoulon, out of a mare by VDL Sheraton

    The grooms’ names have not yet been confirmed.

    Selection decisions are subject to riders and horse fitness and performance, and may be amended until midnight on 30 June.

    “The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” a BEF spokesperson said.

    “British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

