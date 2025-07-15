



Ireland has made a late change to its showjumping team for this week’s European Showjumping Championships in A Coruña, Spain (16-20 July).

Olympic and European medallist Cian O’Connor had been named on Michael Blake’s five-man Irish squad for these championships, but it was announced on Friday (10 July) that: “Ireland has made a change in personnel for the FEI Jumping European Championship, with Denis Lynch replacing Cian O’Connor.”

Denis has been selected with the 12-year-old stallion Vistogrand.

Michael Blake told H&H that, “Denis was always going to be the one to come in if someone came out”.

The pair’s second European Showjumping Championships

Denis Lynch and Vistogrand jumped as individuals at the 2023 European Championships in Milan, Italy, and have been core to several other Irish team successes, including winning at the Longines League Of Nations in Abu Dhabi, UAE earlier this year.

“I’m excited to be called up for the European Championship and I thank Michael Blake for giving me the opportunity to link up with the squad in A Coruña,” said Denis. “To represent your country at a major championship like this is up there with the highest honour and we will be going there to do everything we can to try to help the team win a gold medal.”

Ireland’s final five for A Coruña

The five combinations now representing Ireland at the FEI Jumping European Championships are:

Bertram Allen with Ballywalter Stables’ Conquest De Rigo

Seamus Hughes Kennedy riding Clare Hughes’ ESI Rocky

Darragh Kenny with Carol Sollak’s Eddy Blue,

Denis aLynch nd the Tipperary Finest-owned Vistogrand

Daniel Coyle with Ariel Grange’s Legacy

The European Championships begins on Wednesday (16 July) at 2pm BST with an opening field of 87 competitors in action in the first leg.

