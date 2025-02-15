



Going one better than their runner-up spot in last year’s Longines League of Nations (LLN) season opener, Ireland delivered a dominant and flawless performance to win in this year’s curtain-opener in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Across seven rounds of jumping, not a single pole fell for the Irish quartet. Considering the team included a combination jumping at their first show together and a rider who was told nine months ago that he may never walk again, this was a remarkable result.

“I’m so proud of these boys,” said Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake. “This means everything, we came here last year and we held the lead at half time, but as they say it was a game of two halves and our second half wasn’t as good. We were very resilient today and to win on a zero score – we jumped seven horses today and not one had a pole down – it’s astounding. I’m so proud of my boys.

“We’re punching above our weight and we’re very proud to do so.”

Three teams on zero score at half-time in the Longines League of Nations

Santiago Varela built a delicate course, which included similar elements to last year’s challenge including a water jump to an airy double of verticals and a meaty combination with an oxer out to the lightest vertical with a plank on top to finish. Three nations came through to round two on a zero score – Ireland, France and host nations UAE – with Great Britain securing their ticket to round two as one of four teams tied on eight faults.

The Netherlands, USA and the three-rider squad of Sweden missed out on qualifying from the top eight teams from the 11 starters.

Despite the pressure that the three-riders-to-a-team second round puts on their shoulders, with all scores counting, Ireland’s team representatives continued to deliver double clear after double clear with Denis Lynch (Vistogrand) and Trevor Breen (Highland President) paving the way. With France and UAE dropping off the top of the leader board in round two, victory hinged on Ireland’s anchor rider Mikey Pender to deliver with HHS Los Angeles. Shrugging off the weight of responsibility, the ice cool 25-year-old produced the hat-trick of double clears and a tremendous victory was secured.

“It’s been a long road back but with the help of my wife Caroline, kids and family and all my staff, owners, I’ve managed to get back here,” said Trevor Breen, who fractured his lower neck and back in a fall in Hamburg last year riding his home-bred Highland President. “I set my goal quite a few months ago for this Nations Cup, but I had to convince Michael I was ready!

“I didn’t even speak to him for a long time because I needed to get results first. So I’m unbelievably chuffed that Michael would put his trust in me and I’m over moon to be back at this level and to deliver.”

New partnership deliver on show debut

Jason Foley came home with just two time-penalties in round one and although he wasn’t one of the three riders Michael Blake chose for round two, this was a superb performance from a rider competing on a horse he only started riding a few weeks ago and who he only jumped in the ring for the first time on Thursday – Chedington Hazy Toulana, formerly ridden by Chris Burton.

“To win here topped it all off,” said the 23-year-old.

Winning team competitions without a single jumping fault is not unprecedented but it’s a rare occurrence “because it’s so hard to do”, explained Michael Blake, who credited team veteran Denis Lynch for taking the riders “under his wing”. Mikey Pender agreed, paying tribute to a great team atmosphere for Ireland’s Longines League of Nations victory.

“Everyone was rooting for each other,” said Mikey, who was part of the runner-up team last year. “It feels sweet today.”

The host side UAE, led by chef d’equipe William Funnell assisted by Duncan Inglis, held on for the runner-up spot on eight faults, helped by a double clear from Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi with Chacolu, with France finishing third on 12 penalties, with two double clears on the score card.

Great Britain finished in sixth position with a team total of 20. Donald Whitaker’s exceptional double clear with Millfield Colette played a pivotal role. Rising star Robert Murphy jumped round for four and eight faults riding Jos Lansink’s Kannem JA Z, while Tim Gredley and Imperial HBF picked up four faults in each round. Joe Stockdale and Ebanking just succumbed to the middle part of the triple combination round one and sat out round two.

The Longines League of Nations journey continues next to Ocala, Florida, with the Final in Barcelona in October. You can read the full report from Abu Dhabi’s opening leg of this team series in this week’s Horse & Hound, in the shops Thursday 20 February.

