



The curtain lifts on the 2025 series of the Longines League of Nations (LLN) team showjumping competitions this weekend (Saturday 15 February) with the opening leg in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Although a couple of key riders have elected to boycott this year’s LLN, there is plenty to look forward to as the top 10 ranked nations battle it out for supremacy across three continents, with a ticket to the final in Barcelona the goal.

Great Britain, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and USA are the countries in action this year, and the UAE joins them in round one as the host nation.

So which showjumping combinations are in action in round one of the Longines League of Nations this weekend?

Great Britain fields dynamic squad for opening leg of Longines League of Nations

Great Britain failed to qualify for last year’s LLN final, but the reigning Olympic gold medallists enter this year’s contest as the fourth ranked squad.

“As a team, we expect to perform even better this year thanks to having that bit more time to prepare and the opportunity to build on lessons learned in the previous season,” said chef d’equipe Di Lampard, herself a former competitor at the World Equestrian Games, European Championships and Nations Cups.

“We need to have the strongest teams available for the LLN series. The other nations have been very competitive so far, so we need to match that standard if we’re going to secure a place in the final. Hopefully, we can plan and train with a larger squad of athletes and horses, balancing their individual goals with the responsibilities for Longines League of Nations team selection.”

Lining up to represent Great Britain in Abu Dhabi this week are Tim Gredley on Imperial HBF, who is jointly owned by Rachel Gredley, Bill Gredley and Unex Competition Yard. Joe Stockdale will be in action on Ebanking, owned by Barbara Hester and Laura Stockdale, and Donald Whitaker brings Millfield Colette, who is jointly owned by Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen. Robert Murphy, 24, is riding Kannem JA Z, owned by Jos Lansink Horses BV.

“This year is a new season and a chance for everyone to make a statement,” Di added. “There will hopefully be some new combinations that are selected. Some athletes will be looking to use the series as a chance to prove themselves for selection for the FEI European Championships this summer, while the more experienced ones will be trying out new or younger horses. Last year held an element of the unknown because the series was new, but now we know what to expect and can be better prepared – time will tell.”

Explaining the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes, Di said: “I’m helping the riders to strategically plan their competition schedules and supporting the grooms. The wellbeing of our horses is of utmost importance and making sure they’re feeling fresh is key to helping them perform at their best. I try to encourage the athletes to limit the starts of each horse and build a plan around their individual needs. A World Class programme vet is usually at the events to check their wellbeing and each horse will have a dedicated groom travelling with them to see to their every need.

“Good luck to everyone – let the sport be exciting and the best nations win. To all the British fans supporting us from home, thank you all for getting behind your national athletes. To the fans around the world supporting the Brits at each of the LLN competitions, please keep it going. The horses, let alone the athletes, raise their game in a good atmosphere.”

Ireland: the best in the world

Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake has picked LLN newcomers Trevor Breen and Jason Foley for Abu Dhabi, alongside Denis Lynch and Mikey Pender.

“In the 2024 Longines League of Nations we maintained a delicate balance between fostering young talent and utilising the expertise of seasoned combinations,” he explained. “This approach will continue in 2025 as we focus on developing resilience in emerging riders while refining strategies for our experienced athletes.

“That win in Ocala [last year] was a phenomenal night of jumping. It reinforced the strength of our program and gave us the momentum to secure the top position in the league standings. Finishing first was a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

“Our youth programs are the foundation of our success. They provide a platform for emerging riders to transition to senior levels and excel under the green jacket,” he added.

“Our athletes support and inspire one another. This camaraderie and shared purpose are key to our success. It’s not just about individual performance, but about building a cohesive team that can rise to any challenge.

“For our athletes, we focus on goal setting and mental preparedness. Open communication is vital, whether it’s addressing logistical challenges or preparing for major events. This support helps alleviate pressure and keeps them focused. For our horses, individualised training and competition plans are essential. Targeting lower-level competitions allows them to build confidence and refine skills without unnecessary stress. Regular veterinary check-ins ensure they are in top physical and mental condition.

“As a small nation, our success on the global stage wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our fans and the dedicated systems behind our athletes. The level of competition among the 10 teams is exceptional and it’s a privilege to be part of this journey. We’re excited for what’s to come in 2025 and can’t wait to deliver more thrilling performances for our supporters.”

USA: valuable exposure for younger athletes in the Longines League of Nations

USA will be represented in Abu Dhabi by an all-female quartet of Skylar Wireman, Lucy Davis Kennedy, Taylor Kain and Kaitlin Campbell, lead by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland, a former Olympian.

“Introducing younger athletes into the Longines League of Nations is an excellent way to test them against the top sport, while providing valuable exposure,” he said.

A mix of experience and youth on French squad

With a new home stage to compete at during the LLN series in 2025, France is hoping to use lessons learned from 2024 as a springboard. Kevin Staut, Simon Delestre, Jeanne Sadran and Alexa Ferrer are the French representatives in leg one.

“The challenge lies in the early start to the circuit, which overlaps with the World Cup season,” said Sophie Dubourg of the French equestrian federation. “This year, we’re choosing to mix experience and youth from the outset.”

Title holders Germany bid to regain their LLN crown

Chef d’equipe Otto Becker brings a quality quartet of Katrin Eckermann, Sophie Hinners, Jörne Sprehe and Maximilian Weishaupt to spearhead the nation’s bid to defend their LLN crown and follow up on the individual Olympic title earned by Germany’s Christian Kukuk.

“In this series, every round counts,” said Otto. “There is no margin for error, which makes it incredibly exciting for spectators and significantly raises the stakes for riders. That’s why we will again focus on fielding experienced horse-and-rider combinations in 2025. Winning Barcelona for the third consecutive time would be an incredible achievement.

“Only the very best teams earn their place in the Longines League of Nations,” he added. “We have the highest respect for our fellow competitors and their supporters, and we look forward to delivering top-class sport for fans around the world.”

Team Belgium: inspiring the next generation

Chef d’equipe Peter Weinberg has guided the Belgian team since 2017 and flying the flag in Abu Dhabi will be Riky Hemeryck, Thibeau Spits, Jos Verlooy and Wilm Vermeir.

“One of the most critical insights from 2024 was the importance of starting strong and maintaining consistency throughout the series,” said Silke Hamerlinck, head of communication for high-level jumping administration at the Belgian equestrian federation. “It also provides an invaluable platform for our athletes to perform at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of riders.

“The outstanding team spirit among our riders creates an environment where everyone thrives and learns from one another. This unity strengthens our performances and fosters resilience during challenges.”

New leadership and different goals in Switzerland

Although he does not have key players Martin Fuchs and Steve Guerdat at his disposal for the LLN, young chef d’equipe Peter van der Waaij has selected a great team for Abu Dhabi – Bryan Balsiger, Romain Duguet, Janika Sprunger and Edouard Schmitz.

Switzerland hosts more than a dozen international equestrian events annually but its flagship show St Gallen was removed from the LLN series for 2025 after having been cancelled owing to bad weather in 2024.

“Our team is very persistent,” said Peter. “They keep working on their weaknesses and strive to enhance their strengths. The level of horsemanship among our riders is very high and they prioritise the wellbeing of their horses above all else.

“We strongly believe that big crowds help our sport move forward, both in the short and long term.

A strong Longines League of Nations start for the riders in orange?

The Netherlands finished runners-up in the LLN Final of 2024 and new chef d’equipe Wout-Jan van der Schans fields Kevin Jochems, Tani Joosten, Leopold van Asten and Jur Vrieling for the season opener.

“In Rotterdam last year we had a sea of orange cheering us on,” said Jantien van Zon from the Dutch equestrian federation.

Mighty Sweden always bring their A-game

Helmsman Henrik Ankarcrona pins his LLN hopes on Rolf-Goran Bengtsson, Angelie von Essen, Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli and Petronella Andersson to build on their podium finish in the LLN final last year.

“Perhaps the real highlight, though, is that the team learned a lot over the 2024 series, which means we will be aiming for more podiums in 2025,” said Henrik. “From grooms to riders to support staff, each and every individual plays a critical role to the performance. If everyone brings their A-game and the best version of themselves on the day, we will have a good run for the podium again.

“We are always mindful of integrating new talent at the right time and place to align with our long-term vision for the sport. Having that bigger vision is essential to keep on track, but we also aim to perform well on the day – this presents the ultimate balancing act for both immediate and sustainable success.”

Italy makes its LLN debut

Italian riders join the Longines League of Nations for the first time, with Piergiorgio Bucci, Emanuele Camilli, Giacomo Casadei and Giulia Martinengo Marquet flying the country’s flag for their debut in Abu Dhabi.

Team UAE led by William Funnell

Host nation UAE has chef d’equipe William Funnell at the helm and his squad representing their country on home soil are Abdullah Mohd Al Marri, Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi and Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi.

What is the Longines League of Nations format?

The 2025 LLN format follows that set last year and differs slightly from traditional Nations Cups. The competition comprises two rounds of jumping over the same course. Four athletes compete for each country in round one, with the best three scores counting for the team total. The best eight teams return for round two, fielding only three riders per nation, which means that every score counts.

In the event of a tie, one athlete from each of the tying nations will jump off against the clock.

Where are the remaining legs of the LLN?

The 2025 LLN campaign continues in Ocala (USA), Rotterdam (the Netherlands) and new venue Gassin-St Tropez (France), culminating in the grand finale in Barcelona, Spain, in October. Each qualifying event offers a prize fund of €700,000, with €1,600,000 up for grabs at the final.

