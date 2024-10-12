



After Germany’s success in the inaugural Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona, Spain, team rider Richard Vogel credited his groom Felicia Wallin for his double clear performance with the stallion United Touch S.

Richard and the Untouched x Lux Z 12-year-old were one of only four faultless performances on Sunday (6 October) and their contribution helped to seal a momentous win for the German side. But, with Richard having been competing in North America in recent weeks, the fitness, training work and preparations with United Touch S ahead of Barcelona has all fallen to Felicia, who has worked with Richard for the past four years.

“I have to thank Felicia. She actually had him mostly in training since the Paris Olympics,” says Richard, ranked number 10 in the world.

“We gave United a bit of time off then we did Spruce Meadows and then he had another bit of time off. So since Spruce, I wasn’t riding him or around him much because I was competing in America.

“She took over his training and clearly did a pretty good job! So I guess we have to keep it that way now. The plan works! She rides him very well. Normally, I’m the one that does the flatwork that is more educating for him, which is also important. She’s the one that goes in the forest with him and gives him a happy time – it’s very important to have the right balance there.

“But since I was away for two weeks, I said to her that not only should she be riding in the forest, but could she also do the work in between – and she did it very well!”

German showjumper Richard Vogel: “We’re very happy to have Felicia by our side”

Richard explains how Felicia is a vital member of his team at his yard near Marburg in central Germany.

“I’m very glad to have her by my side and the horses are very happy to have her by their side,” he says. “Felicia did some showjumping in her youth but realised where she’s extra good is in the care of the horses. We’re a young team – she is 24 and I am 27 – and we are heading in the same direction; we have high hopes for the future.”

Richard describes United and Felicia as being devoted to each other.

“If United could pick between me and Felicia, he would always go to Felicia – not that he doesn’t like me, but their bond is very special,” he says.

Felicia and Germany’s other winning team grooms, Sofie Karlsson, Heidemarie Jaeckel, Ulla Uusitalo and Johanna Klare were all presented with special awards during the prize giving ceremony in Barcelona (pictured, above).

Daniel Coyle’s mare Legacy: “She’s like a pony at home,” says groom Francesca Garavelli

Another groom taking the spotlight at the Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona was Francesca Garavelli, who looks after the great mare Legacy, owned by Ariel Grange and ridden by Daniel Coyle. She led the 14-year-old mare in to receive the award for the best horse of the season for her performances during the Longines League of Nations series.

“She’s unbelievable, the simplest horse to look after, she does it with all of her heart,” says Francesca. “Legacy is just the boss. I’ve never met a horse like this.

“She’s like a pony at home – she’s in the paddock all day, she enjoys grass as much as possible. You can do anything with her.”

Daniel and Legacy also shared the €200,000 bonus for jumping a double clear in Barcelona and Francesca says she loves watching the pair in action in the ring.

“Legacy always puts in such a good performance – she tries her hardest every time,” says Francesca, who joined Daniel Coyle’s team shortly before the Paris Olympics. “She’s a bit lazy to ride at home but she’s clever – she’s saving her energy. Home is her relaxing time.”

