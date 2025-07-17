



One of the most eye-catching horses in action at this week’s European Showjumping Championships is the mighty stallion Vistogrand, competing under Denis Lynch for Ireland.

In the opening speed leg of the competition at Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruña, Spain, the pair jumped a foot-perfect clear in a time of 78.58sec – some 4sec off the pace of the leaders – to sit in 20th position at the end of day one, with Ireland progressing to Thursday’s second leg in seventh place.

A late call-up for the European Showjumping Championships

Denis and Vistogrand received a last-minute call-up to jump under the Ireland flag in Spain and this marks their second European Championship together.

“He’s been a very good horse for us and since 2023 he’s been part of winning teams,” says Denis. “We did exactly what we thought he was going to do here on day one – he was nice and relaxed. We just wanted to get a nice run on his belt.

“But you can’t make a Land Rover into a Ferrari!” continues Denis. “My fella is a very big horse. He’s a steady horse. So I can only take out of him what he’s going to give, and that’s riding around there between 77 to 79 seconds.

“We’ve a good, strong team – a good bunch of lads,” says Denis of the Irish team; he is joined by Bertram Allen (Qonquest De Rigo), Seamus Hughes Kennedy (ESI Rocky) and Darragh Kenny with Eddy Blue on the Irish team.

Ireland’s fifth rider Daniel Coyle finished day one as the individual leader riding the great mare Legacy but withdrew from the competition before Thursday’s second leg.

“Please God, the team can keep it together,” says Denis. “But what will be will be.”

A blue-blooded British-bred stallion

The 12-year-old AES stallion Vistogrand was bred and produced in Great Britain, finishing runner-up in the Big Star six-year-old final with his breeder Carron Nicol. Vistogrand is a third generation home-bred for Carron, out of her Fantaland mare Vistolano by the stallion Mr Visto. Carron bred Fantaland out of her top mare Fantasia (by Noncorde).

After an exciting early career, Shane Breen took the ride on Vistogrand in 2020, with Denis Lynch buying him three years ago.

“He has a lot of blood and a lot of temperament – he’s a very powerful stallion,” says Denis.

Denis Lynch and Vistogrand continue their progress for Team Ireland at the European Showjumping Championships on Thursday 17 July.

