European Showjumping Championships day one: all the stories you don’t want to miss

The opening day of the European Showjumping Championships provided plenty of excitement as an Irishman sits on top – and Great Britain’s team campaign gets off to a phenomenal start.
Here’s a round-up of the top stories from today’s action in Spain:
Jessica Mendoza got her individual campaign under way
Matt Sampson made his senior championship debut – and did not disappoint
Donald Whitaker took an early lead
Scott Brash showed why he’s a multi-medallist with another cool clear
Ben Maher suffered disappointment, but his hopes remain high
The opening day of the competition rounded off with individual combination Daniel Coyle and Legacy on top
Great Britain leads the way in the team competition
The second day of the action takes place tomorrow (17 July) at 2pm BST (3pm local time), where all the combinations will jump again. The top 10 teams and top 50 individuals will jump on Friday, when the team medals will be decided, and the top 25 will contest the individual final on Sunday.
