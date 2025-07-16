



Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly suffered disappointment when they had an unlucky pole on the opening day of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships – but hopes remain high for Great Britain.

Ben and his own, Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rosetter’s 11-year-old mare got off to a solid start, nailing the tight turnback to the big upright at fence three and giving the wall at fence six some significant air. But as the pair came down the triple combination at fence seven, Dallas Vegas Batilly clipped the back bar of the oxer at part C, for four-faults.

Ben said he was “happy enough” with his round.

“I tried to get on the front side on the first day instead of playing catch up. She was backing up a little bit to start with on the first two fences and then the wall, she jumped high,” he said. “But she jumped a good round, and definitely kept enough jump in for the rest of the week.”

Ben said his teammates had left him in a good position to take some risk; Matt Sampson, Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash all jumped clear.

“The plan went well. I was quick early on, I could take some risk individually, because the team’s in good stead so it was nice to be put in that position by the rest of the team,” said Ben.

“After the one down I adjusted the plan to take a little bit more risk. I did seven strides after the plank whereas my first plan was eight. Then I did seven into the double, so two less strides than what I perhaps would have originally done, which for sure, saved me a second-and-a-half or so.”

Ben was full of praise for his teammates.

“Matthew did an amazing job, he’s a newbie on the team, and Donald has a fast horse so that was great for him. Scott was obviously on a new horse as well,” said Ben.

“We had a great first day. It’s not always great to go last because you’re hanging around the whole day, and sometimes it’s not an advantage to watch a lot.

“Today with an experienced horse [in Dallas Vegas Batilly], I think the game plan was not to have Matthew and Donald waiting around too long, and then I would know a little bit about what I had to do to play catch up for the team – or not. And in fact, I didn’t have to play any catch up. They did everything, so it gave me a bit of an advantage in how much risk I had to take.”

Ben said the competition will get “pretty serious after here”.

“Jumps will get bigger and wider, so it’s a long way to go, but we’re certainly in a good position and looking forward to tomorrow,” he said.

“Dallas Vegas Batilly is great, she’s experienced, so I don’t have to worry about what they bring out this week for her, so hopefully that can play into my strengths.”

The pole drops Ben down the order to 23rd, but there is still plenty of action to come. Donald Whitaker and Millfield Colette lie in third, Scott Brash and Hello Folie are in fifth, and Matt Sampson and Medoc De Toxandria are in 19th. Jessica Mendoza and In The Air, competing as individuals, picked up four-faults and sit in 45th.

All the riders’ faults and time are converted to penalties via a coefficient and that score will be carried through to leg two of these championships on Thursday (17 July).

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

Catch up with other reports from the Europeans:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now