‘I don’t know if anything will top this’! Teenager’s hat-trick makes HOYS history





Hollie Gerken has pulled off what must be the greatest achievement in Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) pony jumping history, adding the Foxhunter title to yesterday’s newcomers and pony showjumper of the year wins.

The 14-year-old rider jumped clear on all three of her entries in the first round. She was then first, fifth and last to go in the nine-strong jump-off – and by the time she went in on her last ride, she already knew the title was hers.

“I just can’t believe it,” Hollie said of her historic hat-trick. “I don’t know how I’ve done it, and I couldn’t have had a better HOYS than this!”

Hollie had set the standard on her first ride, Velini’s Silver Star, jumping clear in 34.12 seconds. Two riders later, Holly Jones took the lead with Trevadlock Golden Pearl, but Hollie soon took it back, she and Jenny and Graham Hudson’s Ballycarrow Mirahs Sparrow putting on a display of calm, smooth speed, the agile 12-year-old mare turning on a sixpence to cross the line in 31.96. And this proved to be the time no one could beat.

“She’s not got the biggest stride but turning her is so easy; I knew if I could get the turns, everything else didn’t really matter,” Hollie said.

“She was second in the newcomers and Foxhunter last year so winning this means so much. She’s lovely, I can’t thank Jenny and Graham enough. And another huge thank you to [trainer] Paul Kelly and Kerry Grimster, and my mum and dad. I can’t actually believe it.”

Almost as impressive as her win was the fact that as this time was still the fastest by the time she went in on her last ride, Livewire VI, Hollie chose to give the nine-year-old mare a schooling round, jumping a smooth clear to finish sixth.

“She’s still young and so talented; this wasn’t going to be her year but to jump double clear at her first HOYS was amazing,” said Hollie’s mother Jade. “When Hollie realised she’d won, she said she was just going to go for the clear. I’m so, so proud of her.

“She’s never flustered, never panics, she’s one of the most dedicated kids who adores her ponies, and I think that shows in how they go for her. I don’t know what to say other than I’m so proud and her ponies are amazing. I don’t know if anything will ever top this.”

