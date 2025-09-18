



The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage has drawn to a close for day one and it’s tight at the top of the leaderboard, with Germany just edging Britain to hold both gold medal positions at this early stage.

Let’s catch up on all the action…

Yasmin Ingham was the first Brit into the arena, on Rehy DJ, and she got things off to a good start.

Germany took an early lead, with championship debutante Libussa Lübbeke impressing.

After lunch, Britain’s second team member Piggy March came before the judges with stallion Halo.

At the end of the day, German rider Malin Hansen-Hotopp cruised into top spot, confirming Germany in double gold overnight.

British individual rider Caroline Harris made her championship debut today, on D. Day.

Riders have been sharing their initial reactions to Mark Phillips’s cross-country course.

The second half of the Blenheim European Championships dressage action takes place tomorrow.

We also caught up with Kumru Say today – she’s making history for Turkey this week.

Did you forget the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class, with all the Europeans excitement? We didn’t!

And finally, if you want to take a trip down memory lane, exclusively for Horse & Hound subscribers…

