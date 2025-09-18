{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Frustrating mistakes, a tussle at the top and Blenheim memories: everything you need to know from Thursday at the Europeans

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage has drawn to a close for day one and it’s tight at the top of the leaderboard, with Germany just edging Britain to hold both gold medal positions at this early stage.

    Let’s catch up on all the action…

    Yasmin Ingham was the first Brit into the arena, on Rehy DJ, and she got things off to a good start.

    Germany took an early lead, with championship debutante Libussa Lübbeke impressing.

    After lunch, Britain’s second team member Piggy March came before the judges with stallion Halo.

    At the end of the day, German rider Malin Hansen-Hotopp cruised into top spot, confirming Germany in double gold overnight.

    Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K in the Blenheim European Championships dressage.

    Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K in the Blenheim European Championships dressage. Credit: Peter Nixon

    British individual rider Caroline Harris made her championship debut today, on D. Day.

    Riders have been sharing their initial reactions to Mark Phillips’s cross-country course.

    The second half of the Blenheim European Championships dressage action takes place tomorrow.

    We also caught up with Kumru Say today – she’s making history for Turkey this week.

    Did you forget the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class, with all the Europeans excitement? We didn’t!

    And finally, if you want to take a trip down memory lane, exclusively for Horse & Hound subscribers…

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
