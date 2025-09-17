The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage times for the next two days of action (Thurdsay 18 and Friday 19 September) have been released.
The first test is at 10.30am tomorrow, with the last horse of the day down the centreline at 4.22pm. Friday follows exactly the same pattern in terms of first and final times. The action is split into four blocks of six or seven riders on each day.
Blenheim European Championships dressage times: British riders
- Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ (team): 10.51am on Thursday
- Caroline Harris and D.Day (individual): 12.18pm on Thursday
- Piggy March and Halo (team): 2.58pm on Thursday
- Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (team): 11.59am on Friday
- Bubby Upton and Its Cooley Time (individual): 2.51pm on Friday
- Laura Collett and London 52 (team): 3.54pm
Other key contenders
- Padraig McCarthy and Pomp N Circumstance (Irish team): 11.50am on Thursday
- Karin Donckers and Ceres De La Brasserie (Belgian team): 2.51pm on Thursday
- Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K (German team): 3.12pm on Thursday
- Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne (French team): 3.40pm on Thursday
- Robin Godel and Global DHI (Swiss team): 11.05am on Friday
- Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice (German team): 12.13pm on Friday
- Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense (Irish team): 12.27pm on Friday
- Felix Vogg and Frieda (Swiss team): 3.05pm on Friday
- Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville (Belgian team): 3.47pm on Friday
- Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (German team): 4.08pm on Friday
- Astier Nicolas and Alertamalibo’Or (French team): 4.15pm on Friday
- Ian Cassells and Millridge Atlantis (Irish team): 4.22pm on Friday
Full times
- Times and results from Blenheim
Fifty-five competitors will come forward for the dressage, with nine nations fielding a team. The ground jury, who judge the dressage and oversee the rest of the competition, consists of president Sandy Phillips (GBR), Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (AUT) and Valerie Pride (USA).
