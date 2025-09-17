{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Blenheim European Championships dressage times: find out when the British team start

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage times for the next two days of action (Thurdsay 18 and Friday 19 September) have been released.

    The first test is at 10.30am tomorrow, with the last horse of the day down the centreline at 4.22pm. Friday follows exactly the same pattern in terms of first and final times. The action is split into four blocks of six or seven riders on each day.

    Blenheim European Championships dressage times: British riders

    Other key contenders

    • Padraig McCarthy and Pomp N Circumstance (Irish team): 11.50am on Thursday
    • Karin Donckers and Ceres De La Brasserie (Belgian team): 2.51pm on Thursday
    • Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K (German team): 3.12pm on Thursday
    • Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne (French team): 3.40pm on Thursday
    • Robin Godel and Global DHI (Swiss team): 11.05am on Friday
    • Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice (German team): 12.13pm on Friday
    • Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense (Irish team): 12.27pm on Friday
    • Felix Vogg and Frieda (Swiss team): 3.05pm on Friday
    • Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville (Belgian team): 3.47pm on Friday
    • Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (German team): 4.08pm on Friday
    • Astier Nicolas and Alertamalibo’Or (French team): 4.15pm on Friday
    • Ian Cassells and Millridge Atlantis (Irish team): 4.22pm on Friday

    Full times

    Fifty-five competitors will come forward for the dressage, with nine nations fielding a team. The ground jury, who judge the dressage and oversee the rest of the competition, consists of president Sandy Phillips (GBR), Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (AUT) and Valerie Pride (USA).

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...