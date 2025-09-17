



The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage times for the next two days of action (Thurdsay 18 and Friday 19 September) have been released.

The first test is at 10.30am tomorrow, with the last horse of the day down the centreline at 4.22pm. Friday follows exactly the same pattern in terms of first and final times. The action is split into four blocks of six or seven riders on each day.

Blenheim European Championships dressage times: British riders

Other key contenders

Padraig McCarthy and Pomp N Circumstance (Irish team): 11.50am on Thursday

Karin Donckers and Ceres De La Brasserie (Belgian team): 2.51pm on Thursday

Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K (German team): 3.12pm on Thursday

Sebastien Cavaillon and Elipso De La Vigne (French team): 3.40pm on Thursday

Robin Godel and Global DHI (Swiss team): 11.05am on Friday

Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice (German team): 12.13pm on Friday

Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense (Irish team): 12.27pm on Friday

Felix Vogg and Frieda (Swiss team): 3.05pm on Friday

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville (Belgian team): 3.47pm on Friday

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (German team): 4.08pm on Friday

Astier Nicolas and Alertamalibo’Or (French team): 4.15pm on Friday

Ian Cassells and Millridge Atlantis (Irish team): 4.22pm on Friday

Full times

Times and results from Blenheim

Fifty-five competitors will come forward for the dressage, with nine nations fielding a team. The ground jury, who judge the dressage and oversee the rest of the competition, consists of president Sandy Phillips (GBR), Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (AUT) and Valerie Pride (USA).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now