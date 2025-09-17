



Want to see pictures of the Brits and other contenders at the Agria Blenheim European Championships first trot-up? Of course you do!

The British eventing squad, in partnership with Agria, looked smart and dressed for the weather in their navy team rain coats.

Laura Collett and London 52 were first up for the British squad. Laura owns her three-time CCI5* winner with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett.

Senior championship debutants and reigning Pau five-star champions Caroline Harris and D.Day, owned by Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle, were next before the ground jury. Caroline and D.Day are competing as individuals this week.

Yasmin Ingham followed with her top-level stalwart Rehy DJ, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

Piggy March then presented Jayne McGivern’s adorable five-star stallion Halo.

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin were next. JL Dublin, who was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning team at Paris 2024, is owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston. JL Dublin won European individual and team gold with his former rider, Nicola Wilson, in 2021.

Completing the British line-up was Its Cooley Time, presented by rider Bubby Upton. The pair won Bramham CCI4*-L this summer and are both making their senior championship debuts as individuals this week. Its Cooley Time is owned by Bubby and the Five Time Syndicate.

Norway’s Yasmin Olsson Payne was the first competitor to present her horse before the ground jury. She rides Cos Me Will, owned by Paul and Victoria Clark and Jane Lucas, and was wearing a patriotic bow in her hair at the Blenheim European Championships first trot-up.

Ireland’s Susie Berry also went for a hair bow, her one green, when presenting her own, Anne Marling and Sue Wilkinson’s Clever Trick.

Three awards were given out at the first horse inspection. Dourough Ferro Class Act, ridden by Susie’s compatriot Sarah Ennis and groomed by Emily Singleton, won the British Horse Feeds award for best turned out.

The prize for the best dressed man, sponsored by Hiho Silver, was awarded to Italian rider Pietro Majolino, who rides Vita Louise DH Z this week.

Austria’s Lea Siegl won the prize for the best dressed woman, also sponsored by Hiho Silver. Lea rides Van Helsing P, who is owned by her parents.

The Swiss riders looked sharp in smart grey blazers. Nadja Minder presents her great campaigner Toblerone, owned by Nicole Basieux.

Kumru Say is the first rider to compete for Turkey at a senior European Championship and will partner her own Baladin De L’Ocean LA this week.

Belgium’s Karin Donckers is contesting her 30th senior championship and rides Ceres De La Brasserie, owned by her parents Victor Donckers and Lea Sterkens, and Christine and Michel Pellaux.

Several horses featured patriotic browbands, including this pretty ribbon design sported by Andréas Johansson’s Stonehavens Baby Blue, the ride of Sweden’s Frida Andersen…

…and this crystal style, as shown here by German rider Calvin Böckmann’s horse The Phantom Of The Opera, who Calvin owns with Jason, Liam, Roger and Simone Böckmann.

All 55 horses presented were accepted and for the full report head over to H&H’s news story on the Agria Blenheim European Championships first trot-up.

Pictures by Peter Nixon.

