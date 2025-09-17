{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Brits, bows and bling browbands – check out our favourite trot-up photos from the Blenheim European Championships

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Want to see pictures of the Brits and other contenders at the Agria Blenheim European Championships first trot-up? Of course you do!

    The British eventing squad, in partnership with Agria, looked smart and dressed for the weather in their navy team rain coats.

    Laura Collett and London 52 were first up for the British squad. Laura owns her three-time CCI5* winner with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett.

    Laura Collett and London 52 during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Laura Collett and London 52.

    Senior championship debutants and reigning Pau five-star champions Caroline Harris and D.Day, owned by Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle, were next before the ground jury. Caroline and D.Day are competing as individuals this week.

    Caroline Harris and D Day during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Caroline Harris and D.Day.

    Yasmin Ingham followed with her top-level stalwart Rehy DJ, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

    Yas Ingham and Rehy DJ during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ.

    Piggy March then presented Jayne McGivern’s adorable five-star stallion Halo.

    Piggy March and Halo during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Piggy March and Halo.

    Tom McEwen and JL Dublin were next. JL Dublin, who was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning team at Paris 2024, is owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston. JL Dublin won European individual and team gold with his former rider, Nicola Wilson, in 2021.

    Tom McEwan and JL Dublin during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Tom McEwen and JL Dublin.

    Completing the British line-up was Its Cooley Time, presented by rider Bubby Upton. The pair won Bramham CCI4*-L this summer and are both making their senior championship debuts as individuals this week. Its Cooley Time is owned by Bubby and the Five Time Syndicate.

    Bubby Upton and Its Cooley Time during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Its Cooley Time, presented by rider Bubby Upton.

    Norway’s Yasmin Olsson Payne was the first competitor to present her horse before the ground jury. She rides Cos Me Will, owned by Paul and Victoria Clark and Jane Lucas, and was wearing a patriotic bow in her hair at the Blenheim European Championships first trot-up.

    Yasmin Olsson Payne and Cos Me Will during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Yasmin Olsson Payne.

    Ireland’s Susie Berry also went for a hair bow, her one green, when presenting her own, Anne Marling and Sue Wilkinson’s Clever Trick.

    Susannah Berry and Clever Trick during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Susie Berry and Clever Trick.

    Three awards were given out at the first horse inspection. Dourough Ferro Class Act, ridden by Susie’s compatriot Sarah Ennis and groomed by Emily Singleton, won the British Horse Feeds award for best turned out.

    Sarah ENNIS with DOUROUGH FERRO CLASS ACT at the first horse Inspection of the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Sarah Ennis and Dourough Ferro Class Act.

    The prize for the best dressed man, sponsored by Hiho Silver, was awarded to Italian rider Pietro Majolino, who rides Vita Louise DH Z this week.

    Pietro Majolino and Vita Louise DH Z, winners of the Hiho best dressed during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Pietro Majolino with Vita Louise DH Z.

    Austria’s Lea Siegl won the prize for the best dressed woman, also sponsored by Hiho Silver. Lea rides Van Helsing P, who is owned by her parents.

    Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P, winners of the Hiho best dressed during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P.

    The Swiss riders looked sharp in smart grey blazers. Nadja Minder presents her great campaigner Toblerone, owned by Nicole Basieux.

    Nadja Minder and Toblerone during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Nadja Minder and Toblerone.

    Kumru Say is the first rider to compete for Turkey at a senior European Championship and will partner her own Baladin De L’Ocean LA this week.

    Kumru Say and Baladin De L’Ocean La during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Kumru Say and Baladin De L’Ocean LA.

    Belgium’s Karin Donckers is contesting her 30th senior championship and rides Ceres De La Brasserie, owned by her parents Victor Donckers and Lea Sterkens, and Christine and Michel Pellaux.

    Karin Donckers and Ceres De la Brasserie during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Karin Donckers and Ceres De La Brasserie.

    Several horses featured patriotic browbands, including this pretty ribbon design sported by Andréas Johansson’s Stonehavens Baby Blue, the ride of Sweden’s Frida Andersen…

    Frida Andersen and Stonehavens Baby Blue during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Frida Andersen and Stonehavens Baby Blue.

    …and this crystal style, as shown here by German rider Calvin Böckmann’s horse The Phantom Of The Opera, who Calvin owns with Jason, Liam, Roger and Simone Böckmann.

    Calvin Böckmann and The Phantom of the Opera during the 1st Horse Inspection for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship, Blenheim Palace. Held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Woodstock in Oxfordshire in the UK between 18th - 21st September 2025

    Calvin Böckmann and The Phantom of the Opera.

    All 55 horses presented were accepted and for the full report head over to H&H’s news story on the Agria Blenheim European Championships first trot-up.

    Pictures by Peter Nixon.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...