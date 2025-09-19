The Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage is over and the results are in for this first phase – Britain holds both silver medal positions and individual bronze, with Germany leading the way in double gold.
Catch up on all Friday’s action from the Oxfordshire venue below…
Tom McEwen got the party started for Britain this morning.
Meanwhile Germany’s third rider Jérôme Robiné was disappointed with his test on Black Ice.
British individual Bubby Upton impressed as she made her championship debut riding Its Cooley Time.
The big guns came out at the end of the day, when Laura Collett and London 52 put in a super test for Britain.
Two horses later, Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH delivered the sole sub-20 score in the Blenheim European Championships dressage results.
Finally, check out our round-up of the final team riders.
Get ready for cross-country tomorrow
- When do the Brits and other key contenders start?
- Look at the course, designed by Mark Phillips
- Rider reactions to the track
And more…
Take a moment to salute Karin Donckers, who is at her 30th senior championship.
- And find out if Karin’s ride, Ceres De La Brasserie, is like her dam, who was also a championship horse
We also caught up with Kirsty Campbell, who is grooming for Bubby Upton and Its Cooley Time this week.
And Samantha Lissington leads the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old class on Quantas R…
That’s it folks! Happy reading and see you tomorrow.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim live, wherever you are
Britain in silver as big three nations hold the podium after Blenheim Europeans dressage, plus the final riders who helped other countries challenge
Who goes when? Check what time all the Brits and leading contenders will be tackling the European cross-country course
Bubby Upton moves into fourth after her Blenheim Europeans dressage test: ‘We got the warm-up right today’
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round