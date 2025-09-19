



Tom McEwen has gone into the lead at the Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage today (19 September), riding former European champion JL Dublin. Tom and the 14-year-old by Diarado – owned by James and Jo Lambert, and Deirdre Johnston – scored 26.2, to move 1.6 penalties ahead of overnight leader Malin Hansen-Hotopp (Carlitos Quidditch K).

“Delighted – the centre line and the trot work was all brilliant,” said Tom. “[This test] is quite hard work especially for these big-moving horses as it is so compact and collected – the D test is meant to be quick and efficient, whereas in the five-star test if you make a little mistake you have time to make it up later. This is bang, bang, bang.”

How Tom McEwen took the lead in Blenheim European Championships dressage

It was by and large a super test, a class apart from the rest of the field so far, with Dublin’s natural cadence and expression earning strings of eights. However a brief blip in the final canter half pass, when the gelding lost balance and briefly broke into trot, has given some breathing space for the top dressage horses in the field.

Tom, 34, and “Dubs” made a great first impression on the judges with a beautifully straight entrance to draw an 8.5. They managed to hold it together despite an early stumble round a corner to earn plenty of eights in all paces – extended walk, collected trot and canter – and their changes were clean. Until three movements from the end they were trending on 23–24 and it was just that one error that precluded an even higher score.

“Shame to have the obvious mistake – we were just trying to get a bit straighter,” said Tom. “But he was absolutely awesome – to have that mistake and still to get his change in; I was really pleased.”

The horse himself has already won double European gold, with his former rider Nicola Wilson in 2021. However, Tom will be keen not to repeat his fall at Haras Du Pin Europeans in 2023. “Dubs” remains one of the favourites, with team gold and individual fourth on their last championship appearance, at the Paris Olympics, besides two CCI4*-S wins this season.

The British team, running in partnership with Agria, were lying second behind Germany after the second rider rotation, but Tom’s result has put Britain ahead of the time being.

Tom is not predicting Blenheim will be a dressage competition.

“I think there will be little problems all the way round [the cross-country course],” he said. “The combination by the palace is big and technical, the waters are decent – you’ll have to keep your wits around you.”

