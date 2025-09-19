



Germany, Britain and France hold the podium positions in the final Agria Blenheim European Championships dressage results.

As always, the standings came down to the anchor rider for each nation. Michael Jung delivered a superlative 18.3 penalties on FischerChipmunk FRH to give Germany a 1.4 penalty lead over the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria. Laura Collett and London 52 put in an excellent test for 20.6 as the final pair for Britain.

France is 14.9 penalties behind Britain, helped by a 29.8 (13th) from anchor rider Astier Nicolas, the Rio Olympic individual silver medallist, with Alertamalib’or. His good marks were interrupted only by a slight drop in the mid-test halt and walk tour and a glitch in the second flying change, for which he scored a six and two fives.

Switzerland are well in touch, sitting just 4.5 penalties behind France. Experienced rider Felix Vogg took their anchor leg and scored 29.2 for 11th individually with championship first-timer Frieda. The rider missed Defender Burghley Horse Trials two weeks ago after a fall at Saulieu left his arm completely paralysed.

“I fell on the shoulder and some big stones in the water went into it and then the nerves were blocked,” he said. “I did four hours physio every day. It was quite uncomfortable, painful, but it helps that she is a light horse to ride.”

Felix also spoke about the journey he has been on with Frieda, who was bought from Britain’s Willa Newton.

“She always had all the qualities you need, but she’s very horse shy and she is a bit long in the body and unbalanced, so it was quite tricky,” he said, explaining that the now 12-year-old did well at the lower levels but it didn’t seem right to step up to four-star.

They tried “different stuff – cowboys, horse whisperers”, but in the end the solution was sending the mare to former German team rider Bettina Hoy for six months.

“She only had two horses and so she had time,” said Felix, who then decided to make the mare a priority and target the Europeans with her this year, although many doubted at the start of the year that she would be ready.

“I ride her first in the morning when no one is there so she’s not getting distracted and she just connects better that way,” he said.

Blenheim European Championships dressage results: Belgium fifth

Belgium’s 2024 Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star winners Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville were a stride late with their first flying change in an otherwise strong performance for 27.7 and fifth place. Belgium now sit fifth as a team too, just 0.1 of a penalty behind Switzerland.

Lara said: “She tries really hard, but everything needs to happen the right way for us and today it did. When Lea [Siegl] went out of the arena, it felt a touch electric, which maybe helped me, because she got a little bit up and above the bit, which I think is now the image the judges want to see. But she stayed with me, which was really nice. There’s still much more to come, but for today, I’m over the moon.”

Austria’s Lea Siegl was hugely impressive this afternoon, producing a neat, energetic test with Van Helsing P and earning 26.9 and individual fourth after this phase. She rides for the three-man Austrian team, which now holds sixth.

“I know he can be really good in the dressage, but I also know I have to be on point for him to deliver such a test, so while you come here and try your best, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Lea, whose father Harald rode at the 2005 Europeans here.

“When Van Helsing P comes to a place where there are a lot of people, he really enjoys it. He wants to be the superstar. He’s made for competition and gives 120% at them. So I can always count on him at events, because I know he performs much better than at home.”

Ireland hold seventh, with Ian Cassells (Millridge Atlantis) their best team rider in 22nd, with Sweden in eighth and Italy ninth.

Blenheim European Championships results: individual standings

Michael Jung and Laura Collett hold the top two spots individually, with Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) in individual bronze for Britain.

Lea Siegl (Van Helsing P) is fourth for Austria, with Lara de Liedekerke-Meier (Hooney D’Arville) fifth for Belgium and German team rider Malin Hansen-Hotopp, yesterday’s leader, in sixth on Carlitos Quidditch K.

Three other British riders sit in the top 12, with team pathfinder Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ) in ninth and fellow team rider Piggy March (Halo) 12th. Individual Bubby Upton (Its Cooley Time) holds eighth. Britain’s second individual rider Caroline Harris (D. Day) is in 30th place.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now